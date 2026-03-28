3 trade-back scenarios that could land the Browns a massive 2026 draft haul

The most aggressive teams in the NFL Draft tend to package picks and move up the board early, looking to push their chips into the middle of the table on a must-have prospect. It’s more rare for the team trading back to be tagged as the aggressor, but you could make that case for GM Andrew Berry and the Cleveland Browns in 2025.

Trading back from the No. 2 spot was a major gamble, and one that’s aged incredibly well for Berry and the Browns. In passing on a pair of potential franchise cornerstones like Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter, Cleveland netted itself a massive haul of draft capital, the fruits of which will continue to be felt during this year’s draft in April.

The Browns hold nine selections for the upcoming 2026 draft, including their pick at No. 6 overall, and the Jacksonville Jaguars’ selection, No. 24, from last year’s blockbuster trade for Hunter. Most draft experts agree the Browns should have a wide range of options to address their two biggest needs, left tackle and wide receiver, in that sixth spot this year.

Those options could include some prime trade-back opportunities, depending on who’s still on the board after the first five selections. Top prospects like safety Caleb Downs, wide receiver Carnell Tate, running back Jeremiyah Love, linebacker Sonny Styles, and quarterback Ty Simpson could all appeal to teams behind the Browns.

Considering Cleveland’s long list of roster needs, and clear desire to infuse as much young talent (and cheap, rookie-scale contracts) into its roster as possible, another trade down the board isn’t just possible for the Browns this year — it feels more likely by the day.

With one eye on the Classic Jimmy Johnson Valuation Model, here are three realistic trade offers the Browns could receive that would be hard for Berry, Todd Monken and company to turn down.

The Browns are in prime position to trade back and stockpile premium picks

1. Jets get aggressive for their QB of the future

Why it works: The Browns move back 10 spots to No. 16 in this scenario, but adding the first selection of the second round would be massive, along with a pick on the fringe of the top-100.

Holding the first pick on Day 2 is a major advantage, since that team essentially spends an entire day on the clock to weigh all options. The Browns turned that exact pick into the Defensive Rookie of the Year, linebacker Carson Schwesinger, in 2025.

As for who could fall into the Browns’ lap with the 16th pick, ESPN draft analyst Field Yates recently mocked USC wide receiver Makai Lemon to the Jets at that spot. He also had massive Alabama left tackle Kadyn Proctor going to the Lions at No. 17. Landing a prospect of that caliber with additional picks looming at Nos. 24, 33, and 39 would set the Browns up to score an elite rookie class for the second consecutive year.

2. Dolphins pay up for their next franchise edge rusher

Why it works: While the Jets offer would definitely be better, as the value of that No. 33 pick coming back cannot be overstated, this offer from the Dolphins would be more than acceptable.

In this scenario, the Browns slide back just five spots while adding two extra picks on Day 2. Cleveland would have six selections inside the top 75 and plenty of ammunition to move up and down the board.

The Dolphins have major needs at both EDGE and wide receiver, after their blockbuster trade that sent Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos this offseason. In this hypothetical move, they make the call to Cleveland to land their next defensive cornerstone, Reuben Bain Jr. of the Miami Hurricanes, to fill the void left by Jaelan Phillips. The Dolphins had a formal pre-draft visit with Bain, and the guess here is they don’t sit on their hands at No. 11 and hope for a miracle.

3. Chiefs eye Browns' spot to secure a new weapon for Patrick Mahomes

Why it works: If the Chiefs are serious about getting back to the Super Bowl in 2026, they’ll need to do better than a wide receiver room that currently has a prominent role earmarked for Tyquan Thornton. Rashee Rice’s injury and off-field issues are also a major area of concern.

In this trade idea, Kansas City climbs three spots to secure the No. 1 wideout on the board, Carnell Tate. While the former Ohio State Buckeye would also look great in a Browns uniform, Cleveland could target other top prospects on their radar, like Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson or left tackle Monroe Freeling, with the ninth pick.

The haul is slightly less here, as Cleveland sends pick No. 70 back to help balance out the deal. The Browns still land pick No. 40, giving them back-to-back selections in the second round. They’d also hold two of the first 10 picks on Day 3, in the fourth round, via this move.

The Chiefs’ offer would be good, while the Dolphins’ would be better and the Jets’ the best. All three hammer home the same point, though: Cleveland could have plenty of options to trade back, still land multiple game-changers on Day 1, and add more premium picks to their already elite 2026 draft board.