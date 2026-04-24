Andrew Berry's hot streak continues as Browns steal Denzel Boston

The Cleveland Browns went all-in to address their offensive needs in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, taking offensive tackle Spencer Fano at No. 9 and KC Concepcion at No. 24.

That, however, didn't stop GM Andrew Berry from double-dipping into the wide receiver pool and selecting Washington's Denzel Boston early on Day 2.

Boston, a projected first-round selection, gives the Browns a prototypical, physical, and sturdy X receiver. While not a speedster, he's got great hands, excels at creating separation, and should be ready to contribute right out of the gate.

The Browns could've gone in multiple directions here, with guys like Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren still on the board. Clearly, they want to put Todd Monken in a position to succeed by giving him the weapons he needs to establish his offense.

The Browns double down on WR with Denzel Boston pick

Getting Boston at No.39 can be considered a massive steal. Notably, they may want to call San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch to thank him for this, as the Niners surprisingly took Ole Miss wideout De'Zhaun Stribling, a projected third-rounder, with Boston still on the board.

The Browns averaged 165.1 passing yards and 16.4 points per game last season, both the second-worst in the league. Notably, Harold Fannin Jr (731) and Jerry Jeudy (602) were the only pass catchers who topped 500 receiving yards.

Boston hauled in 62 receptions for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns in his final season at Washington. He totaled 20 touchdowns and emerged as a dominant pass catcher in his final two years after barely playing in his first couple of seasons.

He's going to give the Browns a physical presence outside, with KC Concepcion most likely handling slot receiver duties. He's also going to be a mismatch in the red zone, hauling in 14 of his 20 touchdown receptions in the red zone.

Boston's athleticism and catch radius should also help whoever is under center in Cleveland come Week 1, and his addition gives the Browns a much more complete wide receiver room with different profiles and skill sets for Monken's revamped passing game.