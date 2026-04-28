This Browns draft haul makes comparing the AFC North feel unfair

The Cleveland Browns had two positions to fill in the 2026 NFL Draft: wide receiver and left tackle. General manager Andrew Berry made a statement by taking not one but two of each within the first three rounds.

Somehow, the Browns got their hands on four players projected as first-round picks within the first two rounds. Berry moved up and down the board like he was running a simulator, and the Browns left the three-day event with 10 new prospects for new head coach Todd Monken.

Not only did the Browns have arguably the best haul in the entire league, but they sent a strong message to the rest of the AFC North. As such, let's take a look at how the team did compared to its divisional rivals.

AFC North draft rankings put Browns in a class of their own

1. Cleveland Browns

The Browns moved down three spots from No. 6 overall and still landed the prospect they coveted most at No. 9. Leaving the first round with Spencer Fano and KC Concepcion was a strong start, but the true masterpiece came on Day 2.

Surprisingly, the Browns were able to steal Denzel Boston at No. 39, acquiring a physical possession receiver to help round out the WR room. They then moved up to get safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, who they had hosted early in the pre-draft process.

Austin Barber and Parker Brailsford provided depth along the offensive line, and the Browns swung for the fences with Taylen Green, the most athletic quarterback in this class. Taking two tight ends was an odd decision, especially that late in the draft, but at least one of them has a chance to be a pass-catching backup to Harold Fannin Jr. Last but not least, Justin Jefferson provides some special teams value.

2. Baltimore Ravens

Admittedly, the Baltimore Ravens crushed it with their first four picks. Olaivavega Ioane was the best guard in this class, and he should work wonders for their pass protection. Zion Young is also a perfect complement to Trey Hendrickson.

The Ravens have a long history of botched wide receiver picks, and Ja'Kobi Lane comes with some question marks. That said, he was the best pass catcher available at that point, and they doubled down at the position by taking a back-shoulder specialist in Elijah Sarratt.

It was an overall solid draft by Eric DeCosta. It was much-needed, though, as they lost some key pieces in free agency, including one of the best centers in the game. That's a need they failed to address, and it may come back to haunt them.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

Everyone should thank the Pittsburgh Steelers for the laughter. They starred in an epic blunder in the first round by calling Makai Lemon just to get jumped by the Philadelphia Eagles with a last-second trade.

That forced GM Omar Khan to pivot to Max Iheanachor, an uber-athletic but raw prospect who may need two years to refine his technique before becoming a starting-caliber player. However, they recovered from there.

The Steelers got solid value at wide receiver and cornerback with Germie Bernard and Daylen Everette, respectively. They also got viral fan favorite Genning Dunkers to help revamp the offensive line. As for quarterback Drew Allar, he's a long-term project at best, but the traits are there.

4. Cincinnati Bengals

Giving up the No. 10 pick for an aging defensive tackle coming off his worst season is typical of the Cincinnati Bengals. Now, they'll have to pay him, even though they refused to pay their own superstar in Trey Hendrickson. Again, classic Bengals.

They got a potential first-round pick in Cashius Howell early on Day 2. Still, he's a short-armed pass rusher who doesn't have a ton of moves. That said, their defense has gotten better this offseason.

The Bengals didn't add any other impactful players the rest of the way. Double-dipping at center with Connor Lew and Brian Parker II was certainly a choice, unless they're not confident about Lew's ACL recovery.

The Browns outclassed their division rivals on draft weekend (and it wasn't close)

The Browns added at least four Week 1 starters and three rotational backups here. That's all you can ask for from a team that was desperate for an offensive overhaul to get the Todd Monken era started on the right foot.

Of course, only time will tell how they will fare and whether this class will be as solid as it looks. As of now, it's hard to argue with any of the selections they made or the timing.

It's way too early, but it looks like a lot of Browns owe Andrew Berry an apology.