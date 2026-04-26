Denzel Boston just sent a message Browns fans are going to love

The Cleveland Browns are, once again, one of the biggest winners of the NFL Draft. They needed to overhaul their wide receiver room, and they did so by adding a pair of complementary and incredibly talented pass catchers with two of their first three picks.

Denzel Boston was expected to be a first-round selection, so the Browns landing him at No. 39 overall in the second round was a major win. That's not only because of what he can bring to the table as a player, but because it may have ruffled some feathers and pushed his competitive nature even harder.

Boston was the biggest and most physically gifted wide receiver in this year's class, and he's well aware of that. In an interview with 92.3 The Fan, he explained how he uses his strong hands and sturdy frame to make defenders question their life decisions and whether they should pursue a different line of work.

"Yeah, when that ball's in the air, I'm thinking, 'That ball is mine, there's no way I don't come down with that ball,'" Boston said. "My whole goal when I go against a defender is I don't want him to be able to go home and be happy to be around his family. I want him to feel that from that game. That's the mentality that I'm bringing to the Cleveland Browns."

Denzel Boston’s mentality is exactly what Browns fans have been waiting for

That's the type of mindset that will make him a fan favorite in Berea before he plays a single snap for the team. That's also the approach that made him the relentless competitor and absolute bully he was as a two-year starter in college.

Boston spent his entire career with the Huskies, which is an impressive trait on its own. Most young wide receivers would have transferred, given the flurry of NFL-caliber talent they had, like Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan, and Ja’Lynn Polk. Instead, Boston paid his dues, kept his head down, and waited for his turn. That speaks volumes about his determination to get better and fulfill his destiny, especially in the transfer portal era.

While not the speediest receiver or the best at naturally creating separation, Boston may have the strongest hands in this class. He's a true chain-mover, and someone who's not going to shy away from physicality to get those difficult yards when he catches the ball three or four yards behind the first-down marker.

He has a Drake London-type body, and he knows how to use it. Given the Huskies' erratic quarterback play, he was often able to showcase his absurd catch radius and ability to make mid-air adjustments to secure highly contested balls.

Boston will give the Browns a prototype "X" receiver on the outside, but he can also do some damage in the slot or even as a moving "Z" receiver. More than all the Xs and Os, he's going to give the Browns something their offense has lacked for years now — A cold-blooded assassin.