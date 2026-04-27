Mel Kiper Jr. said what Browns fans needed to hear about Spencer Fano

The Cleveland Browns landed the prospect they coveted most in the 2026 NFL Draft while adding a pair of extra draft selections, via a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. That was a savvy move by general manager Andrew Berry, and one that set the table for the Browns' well-executed draft weekend.

Fano was the first offensive lineman off the board, as projected earlier in the pre-draft process. However, his draft stock took a bit of a hit because of some concerns about his arm length, and whether he'd be better suited to play guard in the NFL.

Regardless of his position, Fano has proven that he can be a sturdy pass protector, all while being instrumental to one of the toughest running games in the nation at Utah. That's why ESPN NFL Draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. believes he'll fit like a glove in Todd Monken's offense.

"For a guy like Spencer Fano, this offense got it done. They ran the ball down people’s throats. They were a balanced offense. Fano had a lot to do with that. He can get after it in the trenches,” Kiper said.

The Browns just added a player who could quietly change everything up front

Kiper has been hit-or-miss at times, which, to be fair, happens a lot when you're in this business for as long as he's been. But those words, plus Fano's tape, should be more than enough to ease the minds of Browns fans who may be wary about this pick. He's a mauler, and he's going to help open up running lanes for Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson this season.

With Fano shutting things down at right tackle, the Utes ran for a ridiculous 266.3 rushing yards per game in 2025. Only Navy, a triple-option offense, averaged more rushing yards per game than Utah, and it wasn't by a wide margin (285.6).

Expecting that type of production in the pros is unrealistic, but Fano is the final piece of the Browns' offensive line puzzle. After adding three offensive linemen in the 2026 draft, Cleveland should be set up to dominate in the trenches.

Even if he plays guard instead of left tackle, which would admittedly be less than ideal, the Browns would still get an elite blocker and one of the most athletic linemen in this class. His ability to set and move his feet is second to none among his fellow draftees, and he should be able to contribute from the very first day, regardless of his position.

The Browns averaged just 97 rushing yards per game last season, which was "good" for 27th in the league. Todd Monken is coming off orchestrating the league's most dominant rushing attack for the past three years, and while the Browns don't have Derrick Henry, Judkins showed glimpses of All-Pro-caliber play when given an inch of space in the open field.

Fano may not make most highlights, but his presence just made the Browns a much better offensive team without even stepping on the field, and that's all you can ask of your first-round pick. Admittedly, finding a pure left tackle would have been ideal, but Fano has played all over the line at a high level, and Browns fans ought to give him the benefit of the doubt.