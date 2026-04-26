Browns’ draft-day trade with Chiefs somehow looks even better now that it's finalized

One of the worst-kept secrets of the 2026 NFL Draft was GM Andrew Berry’s desire to trade out of the No. 6 overall pick. The Cleveland Browns were clearly looking to put the finishing touches on their offensive line overhaul on draft weekend, and with a class dominated by defensive talent at the top, the strategy to move down the board in some fashion made sense.

So it was hardly a surprise when commissioner Roger Goodell announced a trade between the Browns and the Kansas City Chiefs, who moved up three spots from No. 9 overall to select LSU cornerback Monsoor Delane.

The surprise was the hefty return the Browns scored in that deal.

The Chiefs sent Cleveland third- and fifth-round selections, Nos. 74 and 148 overall, along with their original pick at No. 9 in the trade for Delane. It wound up being a masterful move for Berry and the Browns, who still had every offensive lineman on the board by the time they were back on the clock.

Their pick was Utah offensive tackle Spencer Fano — the centerpiece of what looks like an even bigger heist than expected now that it’s finalized.

The Browns didn’t just win this trade. They kept stacking value

In a lot of ways, Cleveland ended up with its dream draft scenario, at least in Rounds 1 through 3. That’s all thanks to the Chiefs. After selecting Fano, Berry was able to spin the extra draft capital acquired from Kansas City into an impressive haul of prospects and 2027 picks.

The first move came at No. 74, which Cleveland traded to the Giants in exchange for pick Nos. 105, 145, and a 2027 fourth-rounder. The Browns then flipped Nos. 105 and 145, along with their own sixth-rounder, in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers for Florida offensive tackle Austin Barber.

The deal was officially finalized on Day 3, when during the fifth round, the Browns sent pick No. 148 via the Chiefs to Seattle in exchange for another 2027 fourth-rounder. All told, the Browns banked two offensive linemen, including a potential franchise cornerstone in Fano, and added two future mid-round picks to move back three spots in the first round.

That they wound up with the same player at No. 9 that they would have taken at No. 6 makes this one an all-timer for the Browns and their fans.

Berry was firmly on the hot seat around this time last year, and rightfully so. His work during the 2025 draft probably saved his job, and his work to rapidly restore faith from the Dawg Pound faithful has been impossible to ignore. Cleveland’s Day 1 trade with the Chiefs didn’t only set the tone for another excellent draft performance — it may have been the best singular move of any team during this year’s three-day event.