What Spencer Fano just did says everything about the Browns’ top draft investment

Over the last two months, fans of the Cleveland Browns learned a lot about this year’s top offensive line prospects, with Utah’s Spencer Fano near the top of the list. By the time Cleveland made Fano the No. 9 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, fans didn’t need Mel Kiper Jr.’s instant reaction on the ESPN broadcast to know they got a potential difference-maker for Todd Monken’s offense.

What most fans didn’t know was that Fano’s older brother, Logan, was also expected to be drafted this weekend. The 23-year-old pass rusher was ranked as the No. 22 overall edge prospect by Dane Brugler of The Athletic. He was firmly on the radar to be selected sometime on Day 3.

That wasn’t lost on Spencer, who, after flying to Berea for his official Browns introduction and soaking in the moment, immediately flew back to Utah to be with his family. According to local play-by-play announcer Andrew Siciliano, he wanted to be alongside his brother when he got the call.

That call didn’t come until after the draft — but in a feel-good turn of events, it came from the Cleveland Browns. Logan Fano was the Browns’ first reported undrafted rookie signing, and per Siciliano, he’ll soon be heading back to Cleveland with a travel buddy.

Spencer Fano flew back to Utah last night after his press conference in Cleveland because he wanted to be with his brother in case Logan was drafted on Saturday.



Now the Fano brothers can fly back here together for rookie minicamp in two weeks. https://t.co/pH9AlfnrMs — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) April 25, 2026

This moment shows exactly why the Browns made Spencer Fano their top draft investment

When Browns general manager Andrew Berry met with the media following Day 1 of the draft, he spoke about the people the team had just added in Spencer Fano and KC Concepcion as much as their abilities on the field.

The Browns clearly aren’t just getting the No. 1 offensive lineman on their board in this year’s class — they’re getting the kind of person franchises want to build around.

It was fair for fans to feel a bit uneasy about this year’s offensive tackle class. There wasn’t a strong consensus at the top, with Fano grouped with Miami’s Francis Mauigoa, Georgia’s Monroe Freeling, and Alabama’s Kadyn Proctor.

Berry said Fano topped the Browns’ short list at their original draft slot, No. 6 overall, but it’s also worth noting that Cleveland first traded down three spots with the Kansas City Chiefs before making the pick. The move looks brilliant in hindsight, but the Browns obviously risked losing Fano by choosing that path. Five other teams held multiple selections in the first round this year, and the Browns were fortunate that one of them didn’t make a move up the board to steal their top guy.

In the end, Berry and the Browns have gotten nothing but praise for their execution on Day 1 of the draft and beyond. Landing a unanimous All-American in Fano along with two additional 2026 picks from the Chiefs might have been the savviest move of the entire draft.

It's one that fans could be celebrating for years to come.