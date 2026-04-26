Browns make a flurry of roster moves immediately after impressive 2026 draft haul

The 2026 NFL Draft is officially behind us, and the execution from GM Andrew Berry and the Cleveland Browns was nothing short of impressive. The Browns entered this year’s draft in a clear position of power, holding two first-round picks and three total selections inside the top 40. They didn’t disappoint, coming away with a massive haul of talent that could potentially give Cleveland’s successful 2025 draft class a run for its money.

The Browns methodically worked their way around the draft board, addressing key roster needs at each turn. They bolstered the offensive line and wide receiver groups early, and that trend continued on Day 3. In the end, the Browns made 10 total draft picks and only two of them were defensive players.

The Cleveland Browns 2026 NFL draft class:



Round 1, No. 9: OT Spencer Fano

Round 1, No. 24: WR KC Concepcion

Round 2, No. 39: WR Denzel Boston

Round 2, No. 58: S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

Round 3, No. 86: OT Austin Barber

Round 5, No. 146: C Parker Brailsford

Round 5, No. 149: LB… — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) April 25, 2026

As always, the work doesn’t end with the announcement of “Mr. Irrelevant” at No. 257 overall. The battle to sign the top undrafted rookies starts well before that final pick, and the Browns quickly jumped into the fray after their final selection in the seventh round on Saturday night.

Cleveland signed 17 undrafted rookies in 2025, led by wide receiver Isaiah Bond, safety Donovan Mitchell, and defensive lineman Adin Huntington. The Browns scored some major points with this year’s 10 draft picks, and that only adds intrigue to these final additions in the NFL’s annual frenzy of undrafted rookie signings.

Browns add impressive UDFA signings to their roster after the 2026 NFL Draft

Immediately after their final selection at No. 248 overall, the Browns got to work with a flurry of signings — highlighted by a familiar name.

They’ve reportedly made some intriguing additions already, and as Bond showed last season after playing nearly 500 offensive snaps, some of these names could not only challenge for spots on the 53-man roster this summer, but potential prominent roles as key depth pieces or core special teamers.

EDGE Logan Fano, Utah (per Matt Zenitz, CBS Sports)

DL Bernard Gooden, LSU (per Daniel Oyefusi, ESPN)

S Parker Robertson, Oklahoma (per Aaron Wilson, KPRC 2 Houston)

RB T.J. Harden, SMU (per Aaron Wilson, KPRC 2 Houston)

CB Nate Evans, Delaware (per Aaron Wilson, KPRC 2 Houston)

Note: This list will be updated as soon as new Browns signings are reported and is subject to change, as not all UDFA signings and are actually mini camp invitees.

Cleveland's first reported signing was a fun one — as Logan Fano is the older brother of Cleveland's No. 9 overall pick, Spencer Fano. Logan played primarily as a five- or seven-technique, per Dane Brugler of The Athletic, and could have a real chance to make the Browns' roster after the team went heavy on offensive players and passed on drafting a pure pass rusher.

Utah edge Logan Fano has agreed to terms with the #Browns. Both Fano brothers headed to Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/Zf54k4XVbG — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 25, 2026

Logan Fano was a candidate to be drafted late on Day 3. He ranked No. 165 overall on Brugler's big board.