Browns 2026 draft grades: What experts are saying after Andrew Berry’s latest haul

The Cleveland Browns were well positioned to crush the 2026 NFL Draft, entering Day 1 with two first-round picks, including No. 6 overall. They still had to execute — and general manager Andrew Berry had his group operating at a high level this weekend.

The Browns emerged from the final day of the draft on Saturday with 10 total selections and a flurry of undrafted free agents. All told, they added major reinforcements to the offensive line along with some dynamic and complementary pieces to a skill position group that desperately needed an infusion of young talent.

Cleveland drafted eight offensive players overall. On Day 3, they doubled up at tight end and added a quarterback in Arkansas’ Taylen Green, whose potential fit in Todd Monken’s offense is impossible to ignore.

Cleveland Browns 2026 draft class

Round 1, No. 9: OT Spencer Fano

Round 1, No. 24: WR KC Concepcion

Round 2, No. 39: WR Denzel Boston

Round 2, No. 58: S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

Round 3, No. 86: OT Austin Barber

Round 5, No. 146: C Parker Brailsford

Round 5, No. 149: LB Justin Jefferson

Round 5, No. 170: TE Joe Royer

Round 6, No. 182: QB Taylen Green

Round 7, No. 248: TE Carsen Ryan

It didn’t take long for draft analysts and other experts to reach a consensus on Cleveland’s 2026 draft haul — Berry and company hit it out of the park for the second consecutive year, with a pair of extra mid-round draft picks in 2027 the proverbial cherry on top.

Here’s what the experts had to say shortly after the dust settled on Saturday night.

Browns’ 2026 draft performance has experts saying the same thing

CBS Sports: A

Analysis: “It wasn't until their seventh pick that the Browns received a grade other than an "A." The Justin Jefferson selection is an upside play, and that's fine for an already loaded defense.”

Analysis: “The Browns made four of the top 60 picks and went offense with the first three of them. Cleveland added a pair of receivers in Concepcion and Boston to join Jerry Jeudy and tight end Harold Fannin Jr. as pass-catching options, something that was sorely needed. General manager Andrew Berry also took Fano to continue the rebuild up front, which includes the acquisitions of tackle Tytus Howard and center Elgton Jenkins. Barber is another piece who could be a swing tackle early on, while McNeil-Warren was a value pick for the secondary.”

Teams that received A+ Draft Grades 👀 pic.twitter.com/KRvGyxADlA — PFF (@PFF) April 25, 2026

Analysis: “The Browns traded back with Kansas City and still had their pick of the top offensive linemen on the board. (Spencer) Fano can move along the offensive line, giving Cleveland the flexibility to field its “best five” after adding several veteran offensive linemen in free agency and overhauling the unit.”

USA TODAY: A

Analysis: “Browns couldn't wait long to get more needed bodies for both the offensive line and the receiver room. Yet GM Andrew Berry, who seemingly hit last year’s draft out of the park, seemed to agree, getting two blockers and two WRs among their first five selections (the fifth guy in that cluster being second-round S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, whom Berry aggressively moved up to rescue at No. 58).”