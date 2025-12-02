Longtime Browns veteran may be nearing the end of his Cleveland run

David Njoku's Cleveland Browns tenure has been on the verge of ending for what feels like an eternity. However, the veteran tight end's time with the club may finally be over following the 2025 NFL campaign.

Njoku has become a fan favorite for his loytalty to the Browns, along with his patented "Chief Slam" touchdown celebration and shirtless warm-ups no matter the weather. He's battled through injuries, even suiting up just days after suffering severe body burns in a scary home fire pit accident.

No one can question Njoku's toughness or commitment to the Browns. Nevertheless, it's fair to wonder how he fits into the organization beyond this year. We're already seeing him take a firm back seat to his successor, third-round rookie Harold Fannin Jr., potentially foreshadowing an offseason breakup.

Browns TE David Njoku's time in Cleveland could be drawing to a close

Since Week 6, Fannin has outsnapped Njoku 327 to 199. Yes, the latter missed one game with a knee issue, but that far from explains the massive disparities between them, nor the only imbalance.

Fannin has run a route on 71.1 percent of Cleveland's dropbacks and drawn 46 targets during this stretch, per Fantasy Points' data suite; both of those numbers greatly exceeded Njoku's respective marks of 44.8 percent and 17 in this period. Even with the caveat that the former has appeared in one more contest, there's a clear gap in the pecking order that separates these two.

The Browns have a bright present and future at the position with Fannin. They've put his unique pass-catching skills to use early and often, and the usage only figures to increase moving forward. That renders Njoku, who's notably slated for unrestricted free agency following this season, expendable.

Cleveland boasts one of the league's most expensive rosters heading into 2026, but have several holes that need to be plugged. They're going to have to cut costs somewhere, and Fannin makes Njoku a logical sacrifice.

If this truly is Njoku's last hurrah in Cleveland, the Dawg Pound will remember him fondly. He'll finish as one of two tight ends in Browns franchise history with a least 300 receptions, and one of three with 4,000-plus receiving yards.

The 29-year-old's efforts on the field have made a lasting impact on the community, as has his contributions off it.