David Njoku expresses love for Cleveland after staying put at trade deadline

For weeks leading up to the deadline, Browns tight end David Njoku remained in the thick of trade rumors. He was a prime trade candidate on paper - an expiring deal on a 2-6 team with a rookie who is thriving at the position. Cleveland was active leading up to the deadline and even on the day, trading backup edge rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to Chicago.

Yet, Njoku will remain with the Browns for at least the rest of the 2025 season after not being moved on Tuesday. When speaking to the media on Wednesday, Njoku was incredibly grateful to stay with the franchise that drafted him and expressed his love for the city.

#Browns TE David Njoku was VERY passionate about not being traded yesterday. He knew it was a possibility, but he said he never wants to leave. He hopes he can work out an extension.



"I'm in Cleveland, baby. I'm not going nowhere. I ain't fucking leaving." pic.twitter.com/MOYSIBkxTt — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 5, 2025

David Njoku expresses passion for Cleveland after not being traded

The Pro Bowler couldn't be happier to stay with the Browns, and he made his hopes to remain with the team past the season clear. He admitted there was a chance he could get traded, but Njoku was adamant that he would prefer to remain in Cleveland for as long as he's playing football.

None of us would blame Njoku for wanting out after nine years with the team - he was already a part of a rebuild that led to some postseason action. Even though it might have made sense from an asset standpoint to move on and get more draft capital, keeping someone who has been around the team this long when they are this passionate to stay is a no-brainer.

Aside from how important he is as a locker room presence, the Browns run 12 personnel at the highest rate in the league this season. They are already short for playmakers in the passing game, and there isn't enough depth at receiver to start using three-receiver sets. Njoku is still a talented player who can be productive in a more competent unit, so an extension makes sense if the number is reasonable.

If Cleveland's plan is to reload in the short-term so set up success in 2026, keeping Njoku is logical with the other premium positions on the roster that need to be addressed. Joel Bitonio is likely to be hanging it up after the season, and they will need veteran voices on the offense like him and/or Wyatt Teller as they look to revamp the unit.

