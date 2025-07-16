David Njoku recognized by ESPN execs among game's best tight ends

Since being drafted in the first round back in 2017, Browns tight end David Njoku has completely developed into the player Cleveland thought they were getting. The Miami alum averaged 45 yards per game each of the last three seasons, including his career-best year in 2023, where he went for 882 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Numbers don't do Njoku justice, however, as he often has been a victim of an underwhelming offense. Even when the group under Kevin Stefanski was at its best, it was a run-heavy group with other playmakers to feed, including Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr., Nick Chubb, and Kareem Hunt. Njoku was able to explode in 2023 after the season-ending injury to Chubb, as the Browns needed a playmaker alongside Amari Cooper.

ESPN surveyed NFL coaches, executives, and scouts to rank their top 10 players at every position. Njoku found himself on the tight end list, coming in at number 10.

David Njoku ranked as 10th best tight end in ESPN exec survey

An anonymous NFL personnel evaluator commented on Njoku and praised his evolution. The personnel evaluator has been impressed with Njoku's improved route running and coverage understanding after being a bit raw when he entered the league.

"He's figured it out. Before he was just an athlete with physical tools, but he's evolved into a pro tight end who had more nuance to his game as a route runner and more coverage awareness." Anonymous NFL personnel evaluator

It's hard to rank on talent alone and ignore production, but Njoku's physical abilities are up there with the best of them at this position. There might not be a better athlete at tight end in the NFL, and one could argue that Njoku would have similar numbers to guys higher on this list if he were consistently in competent offenses that prioritized him.

Njoku was ranked sixth heading into the 2024 season, and he will need to return to that level of production on a Browns' offense that lacks proven playmakers outside of Jerry Jeudy. Despite the addition of Harold Fannin Jr., the Browns' planned heavy use of 12 personnel will only succeed if Njoku can continue to be the matchup advantage he has been over the last handful of years.

