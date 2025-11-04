Browns deal recent free agent pickup to Chicago before trade deadline hits

The trade deadline is nearing, and it's been one of the busier deadlines of recent memory. Guys who had been in rumors for weeks, like Jakobi Meyers, Rashid Shaheed, and Jaelan Phillips, were all moved. The big stunner of the day (so far) was when the Colts made a huge move and added Sauce Gardner from the Jets for two first-round picks and receiver Adonai Mitchell.

Cleveland has had rumors flying about what they could do, from selling off veterans like Shelby Harris and Jerome Ford to buying young players for the near future from other teams. The Browns did end up getting in on the action, sending backup pass rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to the Bears with a 2026 seventh-round pick for a 2026 sixth-round pick, per CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones.

Browns send Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to Bears

Cleveland signed Tryon-Shoyinka in free agency to a one-year, $4.75 million contract that was mostly guaranteed. He only played 31 defensive snaps during the course of the first eight games, partially due to an edge rusher room that has seen strong contributions from Myles Garrett, Alex Wright, Isaiah McGuire, and Cameron Thomas. It's hard to evaluate much of his performance from just 31 snaps, but he didn't make much of an impact in that short time outside of some plays in the Steelers' game.

On the Bears' end, they just lost their big free agent pass rusher Dayo Odeyingbo for the season with an Achilles injury. They are in the midst of the postseason hunt at 5-3 and needed reinforcements anyway they could get them.

It's a move that will certainly get lost in the shuffle, but it's a solid one on Cleveland's end. They were able to upgrade a draft pick and only lost an expiring contract who barely had a role on the defense as is. Currently, the Browns have all of their own picks in next year's draft on top of an extra first, two extra fifths, three extra sixths, and two extra sevenths.

