Latest Adam Schefter report brings surprising update on Browns trade deadline goals

The NFL trade deadline is now just hours away, as teams have until 4 P.M. EST on Tuesday to make any deals until the season is over. Cleveland has been busy as is, moving Joe Flacco, adding Cam Robinson, and swapping Greg Newsome for Tyson Campbell.

Sitting at 2-6, the Browns remained in the rumor mill to be sellers of any veterans on expiring deals. David Njoku, Wyatt Teller, and Joel Bitonio fit this description, but Cleveland seems more likely to move someone like Rayshawn Jenkins or Shelby Harris than any of the long-term locker room presences.

The latest report from ESPN's Adam Schefter said the Browns "do not sound inclined" to move Njoku. He also said most sources get the feeling Cleveland is looking to bring in quality young players to their roster ahead of the deadline.

Browns looking to add quality young players at trade deadline

While this report puts the Browns more on the "buyers" side rather than the expected "sellers," the Browns aren't going to buy in the typical sense. Most contenders are looking for talented players in the final year of their deals on bad teams since the trade compensation or money remaining isn't nearly as much. In the Browns' case, they will be looking for more players like Campbell, who is 25 and under contract through 2028.

There are two clear spots the Browns should look to add talent to before the deadline - wide receiver and offensive line. At receiver, Jaylen Waddle and Brian Thomas Jr. are the biggest names in rumors. It would be surprising to see Jacksonville move Thomas already, but he would be the most ideal fit of any because of his profile and age. Waddle is incredibly talented and would be a welcome addition, but a first-round pick price would be tough when the room desperately needs a big body.

As for the offensive line, the two names that seem most likely to be targeted by Cleveland would be guard Cesar Ruiz of the Saints or guard Jackson Powers-Johnson of the Raiders. Ruiz is a former first-round pick at 26 years old and has started 77 games for New Orleans since 2020. He's under contract through 2027 with reasonable cap numbers in the coming years.

Powers-Johnson, on the other hand, is just 22 years old and was a second-round pick in last year's draft. With a new regime taking over in Vegas, he seems like he might be on the outside looking in after he was benched in Week 7. Powers-Johnson has the ability to play anywhere on the interior, which could prove valuable with Ethan Pocic, Joel Bitonio, and Wyatt Teller's deals expiring after the season.

The Browns have a myriad of picks in the upcoming draft, including an additional first-rounder from Jacksonville. Assuming they use one of the first-rounders on a quarterback, it makes sense to use some of the later picks in trades to cross off some needs for next year before the offseason starts.

More Browns news and analysis