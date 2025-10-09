Browns, Jaguars make another major trade as Greg Newsome, Tyson Campbell swap teams

Browns general manager Andrew Berry has had a busy start to this week after the team returned from London. On Tuesday, the Browns sent Joe Flacco to the Bengals for the first-ever trade between the divisional rivals. They followed it up on Wednesday night by sending Greg Newsome Jr. and a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Jaguars for cornerback Tyson Campbell and a 2026 seventh-round pick.

Browns send Greg Newsome to Jaguars for Tyson Campbell

Newsome has been the topic of trade discussions for quite some time now, especially after the emergence of Martin Emerson Jr. over the last few years. However, Newsome had moved back to the outside after Emerson's season-ending injury, and he has played opposite Denzel Ward in a thin cornerback room. He's performed well this year and looked like a possible extension candidate as his current deal is set to expire after the season.

The timing of this move is more surprising than anything, and it seems like a move that was done mostly because of Newsome's contract situation. Campbell was signed to a four-year, $76 million deal after a good year in 2024 and is under team control through 2028. He was rewarded with a significant deal following a solid season, but the new regime is opting to go a different direction after he hasn't played up to form to start the season.

Anthony Reinhard gave a simple breakdown of how Campbell's contract is structured, saying the Browns are basically committing to another year for $5 million with two $16 million options for 2027 and 2028. Newsome is still due $10 million for the rest of the season while a large portion of Campbell's deal has already been paid, so this is a way to save some cap space assuming they feel Campbell and Newsome are in the same talent tier.

Cleveland counted on Newsome to handle tough one-on-one man coverage matchups at times, so Campbell is in line for a significant role in this secondary. It will be interesting to see how quickly he's integrated into the defense with a game just days away.

