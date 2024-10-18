3 likeliest trade destinations for Greg Newsome
By Ryan Heckman
Fans aren't quite sure what to expect out of the Cleveland Browns in the coming weeks. Things have not gone well, this season, and that's putting it kindly.
At the moment, the Browns look far closer to blowing up the roster than they do contending, and they have one single transaction to thank for that: the Deshaun Watson trade. Without going down that rabbit hole, it's safe to say that the Browns might just need to try and figure out how to rebuild, and by going the most inexpensive route possible.
Because of financial restrictions, Cleveland could consider becoming major sellers at this year's NFL trade deadline, which takes place November 5. There are many different names to watch, and one notable player has already been dealt in wide receiver Amari Cooper, who was traded to the Bills.
Another player that could be on his way out is fourth-year cornerback Greg Newsome II. The former first-round pick is coming off a career year in 2023 and, so far in 2024, has had a decent season.
To get out of paying his fifth-year option next year, the Browns could consider dealing the Northwestern product. But, to where?
Logical landing spots for Browns cornerback Greg Newsome
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
As it stands, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers once again look like a favorite in the NFC South behind what's been an electric offense led by Baker Mayfield and company. However, their secondary continues to be an issue as the Bucs are 28th against the pass so far, this season.
This is an area that was an issue last year for Tampa Bay, as well, and continues to be in 2024. Adding a player of Newsome's caliber would give them someone they could plug in right away and he'd make a difference.
Green Bay Packers
One of the teams likely to be looking for a cornerback, above all other positions at the deadline, is the Green Bay Packers. Like Tampa Bay, they rank toward the bottom of the league against the pass, currently giving up 228.7 yards per game (good for eighth-worst).
Also boasting one of the better offenses behind quarterback Jordan Love, the Packers look to contend in an NFC North that's been very, very competitive to this point in the season. Newsome should be a player Green Bay is looking at in the coming days.
Washington Commanders
Finally, we come to one of the league's biggest surprises this season, the Washington Commanders. Behind rookie sensation Jayden Daniels, the Commanders have been a lot of fun to watch on offense. But, defensively, they have still struggled at times.
Having a defensive-minded head coach like Dan Campbell could come into play, here, as the trade deadline approaches. Would they be interested in someone like Newsome? It makes a lot of sense.