Trade deadline handbook: six Browns veterans who could be on the move by Tuesday's deadline

As Week 9 comes to a close, Browns fans didn't receive their usual helping of disappointment with a side order of sadness, as the team was on a bye. The NFL roared on, and this week's results could play a big part in whether other teams decide to be buyers at the trade deadline, directly impacting selling teams like your Cleveland Browns.

For a quick refresher, the NFL's trade deadline is on Tuesday, November 4, at 4:00 PM ET. Any trade that will count for the remainder of the 2025 season must be agreed upon and submitted to the league by that time to be official. The Browns messed around - and found out - how hard of a deadline it actually is back in 2017, when they failed to submit the paperwork in time and their trade for Cincinnati's A.J. McCarron was nullified.

The team's last performance against the New England Patriots should have ended any delusions regarding the 2025 Browns' fortunes. This is a team that - while scrappy, tough, and lovable - is simply not good enough to make the playoffs. That makes it of paramount importance that the front office prioritizes the future, in light of standing pat with a roster bound to lose many of its remaining games.

While recent reports from Adam Schefter appear to throw water on the idea that the Browns will be sellers at the deadline, there is a keyword in what he says they are looking to acquire - and it's very different from what they would be giving up in any deadline deals: quality young players.

The following are six Browns veterans who could possibly be on the trade block in the coming days, with potential destinations for some of these franchise favorites.