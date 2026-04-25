Browns nailed the draft but one regret may be hiding in plain sight

To general manager Andrew Berry’s credit, the Cleveland Browns have already gotten enough rave reviews for their 2026 draft haul to drown out any noise or harsh criticism. As Browns fans are painfully aware, there are never any guarantees with the NFL Draft, but on paper? Cleveland’s execution this weekend should rival any of the league’s other 31 teams.

The Browns addressed their top roster needs at every turn, even doubling down at both wide receiver and offensive tackle. They solved a potential future problem at safety with a trade up for Toledo Rockets standout Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, and on Day 3 added much-needed depth at center, linebacker, tight end — and even quarterback. For all the keyboard warriors out there handing out draft grades, Browns fans will likely see nothing but As and Bs across the board for their team.

But on a weekend where Berry and the Browns expertly navigated the draft board, they left one of their sneakiest roster needs hanging until pick No. 170 overall.

Cincinnati Bearcats tight end Joe Royer was a fun fifth-round selection, given his notable connection to Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce. But he was the 15th tight end off the board in this draft, and for a team that still hasn’t addressed the void left by David Njoku’s departure, Berry’s delay in addressing tight end could end up being the biggest second-guess of the Browns’ otherwise impressive 2026 rookie class.

The Browns may have underestimated how quickly this tight end class would disappear

Cleveland appeared to be eyeing a tight end early in the third round, in a similar range to last year’s Harold Fannin Jr. pick, but the Saints stole a clear target.

The Browns had hosted Georgia’s Oscar Delp in Berea for a pre-draft visit. Given head coach Todd Monken’s ties to the Bulldogs program, and Delp’s profile as a blocking tight end with plus size and receiver upside, the fit at pick No. 74 overall seemed spot-on.

But with Delp coming off the board at No. 73 overall to the Saints, Berry opted to trade out of that spot in a deal with the Giants for a package that included a fourth-round pick in 2027.

Andrew Berry said he told Todd Monken that he thought he would be able to add one of the draft's best blocking tight ends in the fifth round but the player went in the third. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) April 25, 2026

It was a white flag moment of sorts after top prospects like Nate Boekircher, Marlin Klein, and Max Klare flew off the board during a sooner than expected run on tight ends late in the second round. Cleveland wound up settling with Royer late in Round 5, a point reinforced by Berry taking a second tight end, BYU’s Carsen Ryan, with the Browns' final selection of the draft, No. 248 overall.

This isn't a knock on Royer. He made for a solid mid-round dart throw as a productive and all-around solid player for the Bearcats. But does he bring the kind of tantalizing upside to Cleveland as Fannin did last year?

That’s less clear, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the team add a veteran — a reunion with Njoku, perhaps? — after getting a more hands-on look at this year’s group during training camp.