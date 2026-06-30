The Browns' QB competition has an open-secret frontrunner

Like almost every year, the quarterback position has been the most pressing storyline around the Cleveland Browns. They've held a position battle for over a month now, but there's no winner yet.

That's not necessarily a bad thing, or at least head coach Todd Monken doesn't see it that way. If anything, he's claimed that he has two starting-caliber quarterbacks, which is why he still needs to see a little more.

Nevertheless, it seems that the word around the league is that there's a clear frontrunner.

According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, Deshaun Watson is still ahead of Shedeur Sanders, though a strong preseason could turn the tide.

“Watson has had the leg up, but as was told to me by somebody with the team, Shedeur Sanders made enough strides to close the gap at least somewhat,” Fowler said. “They want to see not only training camp, but preseason game action to see what these two guys can do. Most around the league expect Watson, the veteran, to get this job.”

Deshaun Watson may be the Browns' QB1 in Week 1, but for how long?

Regardless of how this situation plays out, it's hard to believe the Browns' quarterback saga will go away any time soon. We've seen this team start multiple players at the position over the past couple of years, and this might not be the exception to that rule.

Watson has struggled to stay on the field since he arrived in Northeast Ohio in 2022. But an injury thrusting Sanders back into the starting role doesn't seem like the most probable scenario. If history has taught us anything, it's that Watson will likely get the nod Week 1, play poorly, and be pulled at some point midway through the season.

The Browns seem to operate like a team that knows its quarterback of the future isn't on the roster yet. They have more than enough assets to find one next offseason, though rolling with Watson now feels like a disservice and a waste of time.

The Browns have two first-round picks in 2027, so they could be in a position to trade up for a prospect they covet if it comes down to that. So even tanking for the draft isn't a logical argument for Watson to get the nod.

Watson will become a free agent in March of 2027, and it's hard to envision any scenario where he would be back in Cleveland. The Browns don't yet know what Sanders can bring to the table, and based on Fowler's commentary, it could take another game of QB musical chairs for fans to find out.