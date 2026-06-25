Shedeur Sanders trade ideas keep ignoring one major reality

Fortunately, the Cleveland Browns won't have to deal with Brendan Sorsby rumors anymore, at least until the 2027 NFL Draft. The league laid down the hammer and denied Sorsby's application for the supplemental draft, and while his lawyers are already threatening legal action, it's hard to imagine the situation will change.

However, quarterback drama is far from over in Northeast Ohio. Head coach Todd Monken has been reluctant to name a starter before training camp, and well-known Cleveland sports radio voice Tony Rizzo stirred the pot on Monday by revealing that teams have called the Browns about a potential trade for Shedeur Sanders.

While that doesn't mean that GM Andrew Berry plans to trade his young quarterback, he's always listening. If Myles Garrett could be had at the right price, so can Sanders — and pretty much everyone else on the Browns' roster.

Considering that, FanSided's Wynston Wilcox argued that Sanders could be a feasible alternative for teams who were planning to submit a blind bid on Sorsby had a supplemental draft taken place. Wilcox thinks the Arizona Cardinals may have a case to trade for him. (Let's agree to disagree.)

"The Cardinals are a team that stands out here to me for a couple of reasons. For one, they need options at quarterback, and with Sanders, they get a youngster who won’t win them enough games to not draft his replacement," Wilcox wrote. "Sanders had a rough rookie season, but is getting first-team reps in the offseason, which is a sign he’s improving. The Cardinals aren’t really in the market for a quarterback right now, but if Brissett holds out, it would make a lot of sense for Sanders to be in the mix."

The Browns have no reason to shop Shedeur Sanders

Even if the Browns aren't entirely sold on Sanders, they can't afford to roll into the 2026 season without insurance for Deshaun Watson, who has suffered multiple season-ending injuries in recent years.

Of course, trading Sanders and starting Watson would essentially be punting on the season, so perhaps the Browns wouldn't mind having Dillon Gabriel or even Taylen Green play to help with draft positioning. Monken has shut down rumors of tanking, but he may not have the final say on the team's approach.

Still, that doesn't mean the Browns should dump Sanders just for the sake of it. If the Cardinals are willing to make an offer that makes sense, then they should at least consider it.

The Cardinals already have an intriguing rookie in Carson Beck and an experienced veteran in Gardner Minshew. If Jacoby Brissett holds out, they should let the other two compete. It's not like they're going to win a ton of games with Brissett anyway.

The mere fact that the Browns haven't fully committed to Sanders as QB1 is certainly suspicious, but that doesn't mean they might be ready to throw in the towel on his future in Cleveland. Still, we've seen crazy things happen in this league, even this offseason, so it's impossible to rule anything out.