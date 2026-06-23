This proposed Steelers QB blunder would be music to Browns fans' ears

While the Cleveland Browns got better, the 2026 Pittsburgh Steelers failed to learn from last season. Once again, they allowed Aaron Rodgers to hold them hostage, leaving them with little to no options if he retired.

While Rodgers ultimately returned, he's already indicated that this will be his final season. The Steelers don't have a clear successor in the building, and while they might hope that third-round rookie Drew Allar can be that guy, he's clearly got a long way to go.

Given that the Minnesota Vikings might move on from J.J. McCarthy if Kyler Murray wins the starting battle, could his next stop be the AFC North? According to FanSided's Christopher Kline, the Steelers could make a strong case for entering the McCarthy sweepstakes this summer.

"The Steelers could view McCarthy as a worthy successor. There is clear organizational faith in Will Howard, a sixth-round pick in 2025. Drew Allar was selected in the fourth round in April. That said, neither has the same prospect pedigree as McCarthy," Kline wrote. "McCarthy needs a ton of refinement, but he's a reasonable upside swing who could learn a thing or two from Rodgers on the four-time MVP's way out the door."

The Browns would love to watch J.J. McCarthy in Pittsburgh

While McCarthy wouldn't be the first quarterback to struggle early in his career, the fact that Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell is even entertaining alternatives raises serious questions about the 23-year-old's future.

Even if McCarthy does have some upside, it's become crystal clear that he needs more time to develop before being ready to lead an NFL franchise. The problem is that he can't seem to stay healthy, either, missing his entire rookie season and seven games in Year 2.

Time and time again, the Steelers have refused to face facts. They can't seem to acknowledge that their Super Bowl window is closed, and they're long overdue for a rebuild. Adding McCarthy might ultimately improve their draft positioning, but he'll hold them back for at least a couple of years.

In the meantime, the Browns' up-and-coming roster could shift the scales in the division once and for all. For too long, they've been the butt of the joke in the AFC North, and having "Nine" in the division would certainly drive negative attention away from Cleveland and onto Pittsburgh.

McCarthy may be a great person, a good leader, and whatnot, but teams don't rush to give up on top-10 picks, let alone while they're still on their rookie deals. O'Connell is an offensive guru and quarterback whisperer, and if he's ready to throw in the towel on McCarthy, watching Steelers fans waving their own towels to support him would be comedy gold in Cleveland.