Latest QB rankings just handed Browns fans fresh ammo against the Steelers

There was a time when facing a team led by Aaron Rodgers was one of the scariest propositions in the NFL, especially during the regular season. Even when his teams didn't live up to the task, the future Hall of Famer was a force to be reckoned with.

Unfortunately for Rodgers and his fans, Father Time is absolutely ruthless. Rodgers expects this 2026 season to be his last, and may not be going out at the peak of his powers.

That's why ESPN analyst Ben Solak was completely unfazed by his return to the Pittsburgh Steelers. In fact, he went so far as to rank Rodgers as the 30th starting quarterback ahead of his swan song season.

"I suppose I will take Aaron Rodgers [as the No. 30 QB] because I'm most confident in getting 16 games out of 17 games out of him," Solak said. "He cannot move, his accuracy down the field has fallen off precipitously, his accuracy under pressure is the fourth-worst of any quarterback we've seen in the last five years."

The Browns suddenly have no reason to fear Aaron Rodgers

There was a time when there was a legitimate debate about whether Rodgers was on track to become the best quarterback in NFL history. Even if he's no longer in that echelon, he still has a case as the most talented pure passer of the football to ever lace them up. Still, he won't be remembered all that fondly because of the bridges he burned late in his career.

Whatever the case, the Browns should match up well against Rodgers and the Steelers in 2026. Pittsburgh lost Isaac Seumalo and will likely start a rookie offensive tackle because of Broderick Jones' injury. With Myles Garrett rushing the passer and Rodgers' lack of mobility, the Steelers' offense shouldn't pose much of a threat, similar to Cleveland's 13-6 win in Week 17 last year.

The Browns and their fans have been waiting for such a shift in the AFC North's power dynamics, and it seems like that is finally taking shape. With longtime head coach Mike Tomlin heading to the broadcast booth, the Steelers entering quarterback limbo, and the Browns looking like a team on the rise, Cleveland should be able to close the gap in the rivalry over the next few seasons.

Rodgers deserves his flowers for what he has accomplished, but he's no longer someone who forces defensive coordinators to completely alter their game plan. The Steelers backed themselves into a corner with Rodgers this offseason, and their refusal to plan for the future could keep them stuck in the past.