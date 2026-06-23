The NFL may have just saved the Browns from their next QB controversy

Thankfully, the Brendan Sorsby debate appears to be over. The NFL announced Tuesday that it will not hold a supplemental draft in 2026, for which Sorsby was the lone player who sought entry.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the timing played a factor, as well as a lack of supporting documents regarding the yearslong gambling scandal that led to litigation and the NCAA deeming Sorsby ineligible for the upcoming collegiate season.

Really, it’s a weight off the shoulders of Cleveland Browns fans, who have enough polarizing, made-for-sports-radio quarterback topics to deal with on a daily basis to have Sorsby repeatedly thrown in their faces for the next month-plus.

It is a bit rich, though, that the NFL’s core reason for blocking Sorsby’s request for early entry boiled down to accountability. In the league’s letter to Sorsby and his representation, Rapoport highlighted this message as the key:

“As Commissioner Goodell has emphasized, participation in the NFL is a privilege that carries with it significant responsibilities, including accountability. By all accounts, you are a talented player with the potential for future success.“

From a Browns perspective, the league’s decision does lead to some uncomfortable truths.

The NFL is obviously big on accountability when it comes to gambling, but this ruling could help pave the way for Deshaun Watson, who served just an 11-game suspension despite facing 27 lawsuits in total accusing him of sexual misconduct during his time with the Houston Texans, to start more games in 2026 for the Browns.

Browns fans can finally stop worrying about Brendan Sorsby

Other than general manager Andrew Berry offering politically correct answers on the team’s potential interest in Sorsby, messaging that’s a key part of his job, there was nothing tangible linking the Browns to what could have been the franchise’s latest quarterback disaster.

Cleveland is currently stuck with Watson and his contract for the 2026 season. Its only other logical option this year is Shedeur Sanders, a fifth-round pick with only seven starts under his belt. But, sure, let’s add an admitted gambling addict to the mix who was only on the NFL’s radar due to it being his final lifeline to play this season.

Whether the Browns would have bid one of their 2027 draft picks on Sorsby in a supplemental draft will be nothing more than sports radio speculation from this point forward. We’ll never really know the truth, even if it seemed painfully obvious to fans and analysts alike that it shouldn’t have been a serious consideration.

What’s fair to say after the NFL’s ruling is that it was a potential disaster averted for the Browns. They already have four quarterbacks on the roster, and they can now continue down their current path of treating 2026 as a key developmental year for their young offense while setting their sights on the talent-rich 2027 draft — which could end up featuring Sorsby, if he plays his cards right.