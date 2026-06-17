Browns have no choice but to heed a stern Brendan Sorsby warning

It's just another day for the Cleveland Browns when you mention something like a "quarterback conundrum," but this time, the team truly does have a big decision ahead of them — and it has nothing to do with a quarterback on the roster.

Former Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby is now done with his off-field battle when it comes to the gambling investigation and his eligibility. He's set to enter the NFL's Supplemental Draft which will take place sometime in July. But, before any team gets the chance to submit a pick to try and land him, there will be plenty of opinions and warnings given.

Tim Hasselbeck, a former six-year NFL quarterback, went on ESPN's "NFL Live" to offer a stern warning when it comes to any team taking their chances on Sorsby:

"There's no doubt he has first-round qualities ... you're drafting someone to be a franchise quarterback. You got to make sure that he's the right guy to lead your franchise. There'd be some serious concerns in terms of the history off the field."

Valid points and a clear-headed message from Hasselbeck, here.

The Browns should skip out on Brendan Sorsby altogether

For those unfamiliar with the situation, Sorsby's legal investigation found that he had placed more than 9,000 bets in total that added up to over $90,000. This was no ordinary sports-betting scenario, though.

Sorsby wasn't just betting on football. This wasn't a case where he was going out to the racetracks and betting on horses, either. He had made bets on some obscure sports such as Romanian basketball, Turkish basketball, and even the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.

This is not to shed light on Sorsby's problem, nor is it meant to be insensitive in any fashion. Sorsby checked into rehab for a month, which is a great first step toward putting this all behind him. Everybody deserves a second chance. Comeback stories are something sports fans know and love, and hopefully, Sorsby is next in line, for his sake.

But the Browns should completely skip out on Sorsby altogether. The risk is too great, plain and simple.

More than anything Sorsby-related, though, next year's quarterback class is going to be a great one. Yes, we were saying the same thing around this time last year, but the 2027 class is far more of a sure thing -- at least, that's the hope.

There is a very realistic scenario in which the Browns are in line to draft someone like Arch Manning or Dante Moore, who are likely to be the top two quarterback prospects in next year's draft. Compared to Sorsby, the risks are far less and the likelihood that Manning and/or Moore pan out as a true franchise quarterback is high.

Ideally, the Browns don't get involved with Sorsby and allow another team to take that risk while focusing on the season ahead and next year's draft.