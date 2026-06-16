Browns' price to land Brendan Sorsby in Supplemental Draft revealed

Suddenly, the Cleveland Browns have yet another quarterback to talk about. The chatter over Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby has now become more real than ever before as he attempts to enter the NFL's Supplemental Draft, which if approved would be held next month.

The battle with the NCAA has ended and, after the off-field issues with gambling, Sorsby is set to make his way to the NFL. For the Browns, this is notable. If Cleveland wanted to try its hand at drafting Sorsby, it would have to bid one of its draft picks in 2027.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the price on Sorsby is a second-round pick:

"Several execs I spoke with over the past few weeks agree that he's worth a second-round pick in the supplemental draft. One AFC executive predicted Sorsby would have been a late-first-rounder if he were available in April's traditional draft -- but the last supplemental draft to garner a first-rounder was 1992 (quarterback Dave Brown)."

A second-round pick for a first-round talent? That sounds like a good idea, right?

Brendan Sorsby would be a Browns gamble not worth taking

For those who may not know how the supplemental draft works, the order is determined by using the 2026 draft order in a weighted lottery. The Las Vegas Raiders would get 32 ping pong balls while the Seattle Seahawks would get just one.

Every team would submit which round pick they'd like to use on Sorsby, if any. Based on the decided order, the highest pick submitted would bring Sorsby to said team. So, for example, if the Browns submitted a second-round pick, and they were the highest among teams in the lottery to do so, then they would get him. Their 2027 second rounder would then be forfeited.

The Browns are in an interesting position because, by some accounts, Sorsby would've been a first-round pick this year. Being able to get a quarterback who threw for 2,800 yards, 27 touchdowns and five interceptions while also rushing for 580 yards and nine scores is a tantalizing possibility.

There are some who might argue Sorsby's game doesn't translate to the NFL, though, specifically when it comes to the way he gets yardage on the ground. Athletes at this level may be able to figure him out a lot easier.

Is he worth looking at? Absolutely.

However, the odds are in the Browns' favor when it comes to landing a top 2027 quarterback like Arch Manning or Dante Moore. Browns fans know good and well that, this coming season, we might see both Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders start some games and, regardless of who's under center, it'll likely go poorly.

Just for the sake of doing their due diligence, the Browns could (and should) still submit maybe a third- or fourth-round pick for Sorsby to see if they can get him at a discount. But if he ends up going for more than that, then it is on to the 2027 draft.

The overarching takeaway here should still be that the top quarterback prospects in 2027 are a far better bet than gambling on Sorsby (yes, pun intended).