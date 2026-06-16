Andrew Berry’s stance on Brendan Sorsby is suddenly one Browns fans can’t ignore

Ever since Todd Monken was hired to replace Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns leadership has appeared to be in lockstep on every major decision from ownership to the general manager and head coach.

The one polarizing storyline that could change that strong dynamic is Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby gaining entry into the NFL’s 2026 Supplemental Draft. We haven’t yet reached that point, but Monday night’s game-changing report was a major first step.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Sorsby intends to end his battle with the NCAA over reinstatement and apply for the supplemental draft prior to the league’s June 22 deadline. Sorsby was initially ruled ineligible to play college football in 2026 after admitting to a yearslong gambling scandal that included him betting on his own games as a member of the Indiana Hoosiers in 2022.

It’s possible that the NFL denies Sorsby’s request over integrity concerns. But if his application is accepted, teams will have the opportunity to submit a blind bid with one of their original picks in the 2027 NFL Draft. For example, if the Browns were to win a Round 2 bid on Sorsby, he would be able to join the team immediately with Cleveland forfeiting its 2027 second-round pick as a result.

The Browns, thanks to their stockpile of draft capital and still-uncertain quarterback situation, have been one of the most talked-about landing spots for Sorsby. And while Monken made his stance on the situation clear — ”Kind of a tough angle to go down that road and think that’s going to be your franchise quarterback,” Monken said on June 1, “if he’s ever eligible to even play in the NFL” — GM Andrew Berry offered a much more political answer that now carries a significant amount of extra weight.

"There's two questions I ask because we're all human,” Berry said last week on 92.3 The Fan. “Is this a bad person or did they make a bad decision? ... What are they doing after the fact to correct the behavior? ... I think, probably, within society so to speak — I think we could all stand to use a little bit more grace."

Browns GM Andrew Berry had a more neutral answer when asked about Sorsby: "No different than we do every year. We’ll do the work on all the prospects and then we’ll make the appropriate decision for the organization.”



Berry then told @923TheFan, in part, on Friday: "There's two… https://t.co/7VBUrhgkpO — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) June 16, 2026

Andrew Berry and Todd Monken have offered very different perspectives on Sorsby

The one thing fans have learned about the Monken-Berry dynamic is that the GM is fully in charge of major personnel decisions like this. The refreshingly no-nonsense Monken was clearly against adding a fifth quarterback to the mix this late in his first offseason program, especially after watching Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson progress in his offense throughout spring workouts.

Monken did make it clear that he wasn’t speaking for Berry — “That’s a question for Andrew and for management,” he said of the Sorsby situation — but it was painfully obvious that he wasn’t on board with the idea. It’s Berry’s job to take the more executive-level approach with the media and be careful not to close any doors. It is hard, though, to picture him bidding a premium 2027 draft pick for a player who may or may not be eligible to play due to the NFL’s strict gambling policy.

The Browns are currently locked and loaded with 11 total selections in the 2027 draft. That includes two first-round selections and three picks in the fourth round. Cleveland also holds its own picks in Rounds 2 and 3, and that’s probably the range the Browns would have to bid to have a realistic shot at Sorsby.

Cleveland does hold what’s expected to be a late first-round pick via the Los Angeles Rams from the Myles Garrett trade. It’s important to note, though, that the Browns could only bid their own original selections. Extra picks acquired from other teams are not eligible for use in the supplemental draft.

Even a Round 3 bid on Sorsby would come with serious backlash from a fan base that’s beyond finished with the team’s ongoing quarterback carousel. Monken seems to like the four players already on the depth chart, and that should be enough for Berry and the Browns to justify sitting this one out.