Gage Larvadain's only path to the Browns' 53-man roster won't come easy

When the Cleveland Browns landed on Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion with the 24th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, they were most likely drawn to his ability to affect the game in two areas where they’ve been sorely lacking: offense and special teams.

In 2025, with a pair of rookie quarterbacks starting more than two-thirds of the games, the Browns finished dead last in yards per play and 31st in scoring. Somewhat masked behind those struggles was a special teams unit that plummeted to the bottom of the league across the board.

The Browns’ special teams finished 32nd in the NFL in punt return yardage allowed, starting field position, and total DVOA. Rock bottom seemed to come in Week 10 against the two-win New York Jets when, fresh off a bye week, the Browns inexplicably surrendered touchdowns on punt and kickoff returns — in the first quarter.

It somehow got even worse during a windy Week 13 home game against the San Francisco 49ers. Primary punt returner Gage Larvadain put the ball on the ground multiple times on muffs and fumbles. Malachi Corley, the team’s best kickoff returner, made a toe-tapping catch along the sideline before stepping out of bounds at the 5; had he simply let the ball go out of bounds, the Browns' offense would have started at their own 40 instead.

Whether it was the rule book or execution, the Browns were lacking. Their brutal season led to special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone, who suited up for Cleveland as a player from 2009-12, getting fired. The team has since made pointed moves to address those units, like adding wide receiver Tylan Wallace and safety Daniel Thomas in free agency.

But in our 12th and final Dawg Fight, a series previewing the most important position battles ahead of Todd Monken’s first training camp, we’re going to dig deeper into Larvadain's chances of fighting off Concepcion, the team’s exciting rookie who was a dynamic punt return man in college.

The Dawg Fight at punt returner: Gage Larvadain's Browns future may hinge on one final battle

The Browns were in a similar situation at punt returner in 2025, after opting to move on from veteran returners James Proche II and Jaelon Darden. The team ultimately liked Larvadain’s upside, even though he wasn’t a high-volume punt returner in college.

The undrafted rookie struggled to find his footing as an NFL specialist. He handled 24 of the team’s 32 total punts, but only managed 7.0 yards per return, ranking in the league’s lower half. He did rip off one explosive return, a 44-yarder against the Steelers that set up a touchdown, but more often than not, it was adventurous fair catches and short gains.

New Browns special teams coordinator Byron Storer helped set the stage for this Dawg Fight by refusing to rule Larvadain out of this year’s competition.

“Gage Larvadain… he has a full season under his belt, but we also got KC (Concepcion) in the draft, so those two guys are 1A, 1B — pick and choose right now,” Storer said back in May. “So really punt returner, in my mind, it’s Gage and KC competing for that job.”

Cleveland did give speedy wide receiver Isaiah Bond a couple cracks at the apple last season. But similar to the Browns’ battle for QB1 entering camp, punt returner is setting up to be a clear two-man race.

The top contenders for the Browns’ punt returner job

KC Concepcion

Why he can win the job: Concepcion was a game-changer on punt returns at Texas A&M, averaging 18.2 yards per attempt while taking two back for touchdowns. He could be the type of confident, explosive weapon in the return game the Browns hoped they were getting with Larvadain in 2025.

Why he can lose the job: The Browns made a major investment in Concepcion this offseason, and they’re a team that’s still a year or two away from truly contending. If Concepcion emerges as one of Cleveland’s most important offensive weapons, it’s rare nowadays for those players to take on the added physical punishment of full-time return duties.

Gage Larvadain

Why he can win the job: NFL experience. While he doesn’t boast the big numbers or volume that Concepcion had in college, he does have 24 pro punt returns under his belt. They didn’t always go according to plan, but those reps could be invaluable in a competition for the job this summer.

Why he can lose the job: Roster balance. The Browns are about to enter camp with a competitive situation for the fifth and sixth wide receiver spots, and we’re already expecting Tylan Wallace to win one of those roles with a large focus on special teams. It may not make sense numbers-wise to carry a return-only player on the active roster.

The X-factors that could make or break the Browns’ punt returner battle

Offensive pressure

The Browns will be looking for creative ways to get Concepcion the ball in space, but he’s a 21-year-old rookie playing in a now crowded wide receiver room with Jerry Jeudy, Denzel Boston, Cedric Tillman, Bond, and Wallace. If the offense continues to struggle to stay on the field — the Browns were 32nd on third down in 2024 and only marginally improved to 29th in 2025 — funneling easy touches to Concepcion on special teams could become a more viable option.

Philosophy shift

During his introductory press conference in early March, Storer made it clear that fundamentals — not flash — will be paramount in the return game. He spoke about honing in on the finer details and mastering the basics, which should be a welcome change for a Cleveland team that has struggled in those areas. The player who does all the little things right in camp could end up being Storer’s pick, even if it’s not the most explosive one.

Prediction: Browns roll with rookie KC Concepcion as their primary punt returner in 2026

“We have Gage Larvadain, who’s our punt returner, or was last year. He’s got a full year of experience now, so I expect him to get better, you know, and so there’s things that are here that we have to work with. And if a competition presents itself and people get beat out, then that’s probably what’s best for the team.”

For this final Dawg Fight, that last line from Storer speaks volumes. Concepcion is such a crafty player with the ball in his hands that it’s hard to envision him losing a true head-to-head battle with Larvadain.

There’s also the luxury of the practice squad. Given Larvadain's limited usage on offense, the Browns should have no problem getting the 23-year-old through waivers and onto the practice squad. From there, he could be elevated on specific game days as needed to supplement the team’s returner depth.

Both Storer and GM Andrew Berry called Concepcion the best punt returning prospect in this year’s draft class. The Browns also doubled down at the wide receiver position by selecting Boston in the second round, giving them more flexibility if they decide Concepcion can handle both offensive and return duties.

Storer also comes from Green Bay, which was never afraid to use starting wide receivers in the punt return game. Then-top wideout Romeo Doubs led the team with 15 attempts in 2025, and first-round rookie Matthew Golden was second with six attempts. In 2024, Jayden Reed, another highly-drafted wide receiver, led the team with 14 attempts.

The vibe right now in Cleveland is that the best players will play, regardless of age, status, or contract situation. All things being equal, Concepcion should win the job by a landslide.

Fight card: Punt returner

Leader: Gage Larvadain

Challenger: KC Concepcion

Projected winner: Concepcion

Confidence level: 4 out of 5