Browns' special-teams crisis just hit a breaking point after Titans loss

This 2025 Cleveland Browns campaign kicked off with low expectations, at least as it relates to one of the three phases of a football team. Many expected — uhh let's go with — growing pains, from the Browns offense this season. It is a unit that has a lot of holes. While that doesn't excuse Kevin Stefanski entirely, it at least makes the struggles more understandable.

Most expected another formidable season from the defense, which already featured multiple cornerstone players (Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward) and a few highly touted rookies (Mason Graham, Carson Schwesinger) to keep the good times rolling with mastermind Jim Schwartz at the controls.

What has been shocking is the unraveling of the special teams unit.

While special teams is often the forgotten middle child of the three, it plays a significant role in the outcome of just about every game. Each week, you can count on a game being decided by a missed extra point or field goal, or perhaps a blunder such as a blocked punt or long kick return.

It is also indicative of a competent coaching staff.

The Cleveland Browns’ special-teams collapse is now impossible for Kevin Stefanski to ignore

Everyone deserves a mulligan. Besides, the NFL is stockpiled with the country's — if not the world's — most unbelievable athletes. As the saying goes, "the other guys get paid, too."

When mistakes become habit, however, changes are usually swift. The Browns' special teams coach, Bubba Ventrone, is on notice and arguably should've already been relieved of his duties. His most recent opportunity against the Titans provided the latest bit of evidence that this problem isn't going away.

In Week 10 against the Jets, the Browns allowed kick and punt return touchdowns in a disastrous loss. Not to be outdone, in Week 13 against the 49ers, the Browns had a trio of lapses that proved fatal for their win chances. They allowed a 66-yard punt return, had a muffed punt, and saw Malachi Corley step out of bounds at the 5 yard line.

These are just the glaring examples of a troubling pattern. The previously 1–11 Tennessee Titans were able to notch their second victory of the year thanks, in large part to help from more special teams miscues. A 41-yard kick return started the day. Then, Gage Larvadain muffed another punt early in the second quarter (although, he was able to recover it). Then came the doozie: a blocked punt. This came in the fourth quarter and set the Titans up for a field goal that would give them a 14-point lead — one that the Browns wouldn't be able to overcome before time was out.

Not only is it hard to fathom how the same mistakes can plague a team repeatedly, it raises the question: At what point will there be accountability from this franchise? The unit continues to make critical errors, without any signs of improvement. The time may have come for the Browns to part ways with Ventrone and promote assistant special teams coach Kyle Hoke to the top spot. A month-long audition will help the Browns decide if he can be counted on for 2026 and beyond.

In most significant categories, the Browns' special teams unit is among the league's worst. They have the 32nd ranked net yards per punt, per Stat Rankings, and are one of only five NFL teams that have had a punt blocked this season. Moreover, their opponents' kick return average is 29th in the league, and their punt return average sits 27th. They have also allowed the most kick/punt return touchdowns (3) of any team.

This issue has no end in sight under current leadership. The change must be made and, besides, it's not like it can get much worse than this.