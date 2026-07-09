3 teams that could save the Browns from their Jerry Jeudy logjam

At this time last year, Cleveland Browns fans hoped that Jerry Jeudy would carry Amari Cooper's torch and be the team's next No. 1 wide receiver. He showed flashes of strong play in his first year with the team, and as a former first-round pick, he seemed poised to finally break out.

That didn't pan out in 2025, as Cleveland's offense ranked among the NFL's worst in every major category. But it may have actually been a blessing in disguise. Now, the team has two first-round-caliber wideouts in KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston. And with Isaiah Bond reportedly making huge strides this offseason, he looks like a potential star in the making.

As such, the Browns may not need Jeudy as much as they thought they would. With teams across the league always looking to add more firepower at wide receiver, Jeudy could be a feasible trade option at some point this season.

Here are three teams that could save the Browns from their current logjam with Jeudy and a young group of wide receivers the team should be looking to get on the field as much as possible.

The Browns' young receivers could make Jerry Jeudy expendable

Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts shipped Michael Pittman Jr. to the Steelers this offseason. Now, they will be relying on Alec Pierce, who has been more of a downfield threat in recent seasons, and slot receiver Josh Downs to pick up the slack.

The Colts signed Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, but he's never been much more than a core special teams player. They have Ashton Dulin and rookie Deion Burks as other options, but they bring more questions than answers at this point.

Jeudy could give the Colts another proven option next to their two veterans. He may not have the most reliable hands, but he's on a team-friendly contract and could fit a Colts roster that's in win-now mode.

Washington Commanders

Despite his strong season on a team with a decimated offense, the Washington Commanders may not bring Deebo Samuel back. They're now back to square one, and they need someone to line up opposite Terry McLaurin.

Rookie Antonio Williams has drawn positive reviews in spring workouts, but he's a third-round rookie. This team is coming off a disappointing season, and they may feel desperate to give Jayden Daniels more weapons.

The Commanders failed to build on their previous success last season. Those teams usually rush to make big moves to save face, and that gives the Browns a perfect opportunity to float Jeudy their way.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are entering a new era. Rookie No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza may not play at first, but with an offensive-minded head coach like Klint Kubiak, they will still need more weapons.

Tight end Brock Bowers and running back Ashton Jeanty could turn out to be superstars, but the Raiders need much more than that to get by in the AFC West. As things stand now, they don't have a true WR1-caliber player on their roster.

Jeudy may not be the most prominent name on the trade block, but he'd be an upgrade over Jalen Nailor, Tre Tucker, and Jack Bech. This team needs veteran pass catchers, and the Browns may be able to provide one at a discount.