One simple offseason adjustment could make Isaiah Bond the Browns' next breakout star

The Cleveland Browns added two potential stars to their wide receiver corps this offseason. KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston were two first-round-caliber prospects, and while they're entirely different players, they could complement each other perfectly.

However, they won't be the only reinforcements to the Browns' passing game. In fact, they might not even be the primary receivers, as Isaiah Bond has also taken a big leap from his rookie season.

Reports from spring workouts have been fairly encouraging, and Bond may have gone from the team's fourth wide receiver to a starter — maybe even a featured guy. Notably, that improvement didn't start on the field. It began in the weight room:

"I think it's just part of the development of the game. If you want to be a great player, you've got to upgrade every facet to your game. So, weight room was one thing that I focused on all offseason this year, be able to play big, get in space more, stuff like that," Bond said. "That's one of the reasons I picked up a lot of weight to be able to catch balls over the middle, be able to block and outside more, just more intermediate in the box things, to add on top of the deep threat ability, for sure."

Isaiah Bond could be the Browns' offensive X-factor in 2026

Bond drew Day 2 grades during last year's pre-draft process before a legal situation led to him being an undrafted free agent. The upside has always been there, though he didn't get many opportunities to showcase his skills as a rookie.

He's no longer playing catch-up. Bond has been in Berea throughout the offseason, and according to reports from Cleveland's open practices, he's caught everything thrown his way. Bulking up will certainly help Bond finish more plays and withstand the physicality of the NFL, and his shiftiness and yards-after-catch ability could make him a sneaky-good playmaker for this team.

On paper, Jerry Jeudy should be the primary candidate to start next to Boston and Concepcion, but he struggled through one of his worst seasons as a pro in 2025. As such, the door might be wide open for Bond to leap past everyone else on the depth chart, given that he and Boston bring something to the table that neither Concepcion (at this point in his development) nor Jeudy can provide — reliable hands.

Bond and Boston don't drop many passes and have a solid catch radius. They should be this team's go-to receivers in high-stakes situations. Concepcion is more of a dynamic playmaker and a home-run hitter, and Jeudy is more of a question mark at this point.

Head coach Todd Monken runs a tight ship, and whoever is at his best will play, regardless of his contract or pedigree. This coaching staff will reward hard work, and not many people in Berea have worked harder than Isaiah Bond this offseason.

Muscle and strength can only get you so far, but with his work ethic and determination, Bond might be in for a breakout season in Year 2.