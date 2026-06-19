Shedeur Sanders had a telling reaction to the Browns' rookie receivers

The Cleveland Browns had a major need for pass catchers and playmakers this offseason. That's why they couldn't risk their fortunes with just one — they doubled down by taking KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston early in the 2026 NFL Draft.

New head coach Todd Monken now has two very different but complementary players to scheme around. Concepcion is shifty, fast, and explosive, while Boston is physical, reliable, and a perennial mismatch. They both turned plenty of heads during OTAs and minicamp, and while they're first-year players, the upside is pretty evident.

That's why Shedeur Sanders wasn't necessarily surprised to see them hit the ground running.

Speaking with the Browns' internal Best Podcast Available, the second-year quarterback shared his honest thoughts on his two new teammates.

"They're amazing. Those guys are really amazing. I think that seeing what they could do in their first year, first couple months, month, maybe, it's really, really exciting," Sanders said. "I'm not going to say I'm surprised because that's what they did in college. I've got the same expectations for them to carry it over, but I'm just happy they're able to get comfortable here in the new environment."

Sanders believes KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston are already carrying their college success to Cleveland

That's exactly what you want to hear about the new playmakers. They entered the league with steep expectations, and the Browns knew what they could bring to the table long before they took the field.

Boston has drawn rave reviews for his physicality and wide catch radius, and he may already be a sneaky Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate. Concepcion might be a bit more boom-or-bust in Year 1, but he's expected to have a huge role with pre-snap motion and with some opportunities to make plays down the field.

The Browns went from having one of the most unimpressive wide receiver rooms in the game to being absolutely stacked with complementary players. Isaiah Bond is also trending up in his second year in the league, and the team still has a veteran at the top of the depth chart in Jerry Jeudy.

Of course, Boston and Concepcion are rookies, so the fans should adjust their expectations accordingly. They should make a impact right out of the gate, but they shouldn't be asked to carry the full load.

Regardless of who wins the team's ongoing quarterback competition, it's become pretty evident that Cleveland's rookies are the real deal. With an improved offensive line and a much better offensive play caller, the Browns might surprise plenty of people in 2026.