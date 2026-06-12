5 Browns whose roster spots could be in danger following OTAs

The Cleveland Browns replenished their roster with young talent this offseason. General manager Andrew Berry left the 2026 NFL Draft with 10 new players, and they added even more firepower in the undrafted free agent pool.

While that's great news for this organization's future, it isn't necessarily good news for some out-of-favor veterans.

The Browns hosted a three-day minicamp this week, giving players one last chance to impress. But barring a shocking turn of events, many of these vets won't make the initial 53-man roster.

In fact, here are five Browns players who might not even make it to training camp.

Several veterans face an uncertain future after Cleveland's influx of young talent

Zak Zinter

Not so long ago, Zak Zinter looked like an absolute draft steal. He played an instrumental role in Michigan's championship run, and he looked poised to take the reins from Wyatt Teller or Joel Bitonio in the interior of the offensive line.

That hasn't been the case thus far, and with the Browns keeping Teven Jenkins and signing Zion Johnson, Zinter faces an uphill battle for playing time. The Browns also have Elgton Jenkins and rookie Austin Barber, who could potentially move to guard. Zinter may already be on the outside looking in.

Myles Harden

The Browns have played Myles Harden more out of necessity than conviction. That seemed poised to be the case again this season after Martin Emerson Jr. left in free agency. However, with Emmanuel McNeil-Warren now in town, plans may have changed.

New defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg may want to have Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman on the field early and often, but McNeil-Warren is too talented to keep on the bench. He could be the Browns' big nickel (a defensive alignment that utilizes an extra safety over a smaller slot cornerback), with veteran Myles Bryant backing him up.

Dawand Jones

Dawand Jones has shown signs of promise at both left and right tackle. Unfortunately, he's suffered three season-ending injuries in as many years in the league. He cannot be trusted to stay healthy, and while that's not on him, availability is the best ability.

Jones reportedly shed some weight and should be in the mix to be this team's swing tackle. Still, with his durability issues, Austin Barber's arrival, and Tytus Howard's ability to play on both sides of the line, he might be redundant.

Dillon Gabriel

Taking Dillon Gabriel in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft was a head-scratcher at the time, and it made even less sense when the Browns then took Shedeur Sanders on Day 3. Gabriel profiled as a fringe NFL starter while in college, and he failed to separate himself in 2025 when given opportunities.

Things have only gotten tougher for Gabriel since. Todd Monken snubbed him when talking about his "two starting-level quarterbacks," and Jared Verse took his jersey number. This has been borderline disrespectful, and even he might feel relieved if (and when) he gets released or traded this summer.

Cedric Tillman

For years, the Browns hoped that Cedric Tillman would turn out to be a star. He had the big-play potential and shiftiness, but he didn't have the durability. Now, with a surplus of pass catchers in-house, Tillman might be the odd-man out.

KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston, Isaiah Bond, and Jerry Jeudy are all locks to make the roster. Tillman doesn't offer special teams value, so it's hard to justify keeping him around, given his lack of production and injury struggles.