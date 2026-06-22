These 6 Browns players helped (and hurt) themselves the most this spring

Early offseason workouts often lead to superlatives and overreactions. Most players look great at this stage of the offseason program, so fans are wise to take most intel with a grain of salt.

This year, however, Cleveland Browns fans have more reasons than usual to feel encouraged.

With 10 rookies, multiple promising second-year players, and a first-time head coach in town, all eyes were in Berea. Todd Monken has already made it clear that he's not Kevin Stefanski, and the early returns have been pretty encouraging so far.

That said, Cleveland's young players are all competing for roster spots and playing time, so when someone wins, another likely loses. Considering that, let's take a look at the three clear winners and losers from the Browns' spring workouts.

3 winners and losers from the Cleveland Browns' spring workout program

Winners

Denzel Boston

Somewhat surprisingly, Denzel Boston slipped to the second round of the draft. He carried that chip on his shoulder all the way to Berea, and he put on a show from the very second he stepped on the field. By most reports and social media clips, he looks like a legitimate X-receiver and a physical mismatch for most NFL corners.

Boston can catch anything in his vicinity. He's not a burner by any means, but his strength, athleticism, and steady hands were evident from the jump. It wouldn't be shocking to see him emerge as the leader of this receiving group at some point during the 2026 season.

Quinshon Judkins

Quinshon Judkins missed training camp as a rookie due to a contract dispute, and his rookie season was cut short with a dislocated right ankle and fractured fibula. However, he showcased the same shiftiness and explosiveness in the spring. He looks as healthy as he's ever been.

Judkins' efficiency dip toward the end of the season was mostly due to the Browns' woes in the passing game and subpar offensive line. With an improved supporting cast, a stronger offensive line, and a full offseason to work out with the team, he's looking at a second-year breakout.

Isaiah Bond

Isaiah Bond also missed training camp in 2025, as the Browns signed him in late August after a grand jury cleared him of a sexual assault charge. He had to play catch-up all year long, and while he made some impressive plays, he was mostly a non-factor on balance. This spring, he's looked bigger, stronger, faster, and more determined.

Bond likely would have been a Day 2 pick if it weren't for his legal situation, and he looked the part early this spring. He made big catch after big catch, ran crisp routes, and seemed to come down with every ball thrown his way in the end zone. He's made a big case to start in 2026.

Losers

Mason Graham

While defensive players aren't yet allowed to hit people at this point of the offseason program, Mason Graham has to be one of the team's most unhappy guys right now. He was spotted in a walking boot with an undisclosed injury. He also won't get to play next to Myles Garrett anymore.

Garrett's presence helped Graham get by without having a well-established pass-rushing repertoire, and that won't be the case going forward. Jared Verse is a rising star, but he's not Myles Garrett, and the often-overlooked Graham will have to speed up his development in year two. Expectations are higher now for the former No. 5 pick.

Jerry Jeudy

Jerry Jeudy was the most disappointing veteran player on the team in 2025, and it wasn't particularly close. Drops and a poor attitude essentially forced the Browns' hand to add two rookie wide receivers this offseason. Now, Jeudy's watching them blossom in a now-crowded depth chart.

Jeudy's contract is the only legitimate reason he should be a starter right now. Boston and Bond look like stars in the making, and KC Concepcion will get as many touches as he can handle as a 2026 first-round pick. Jeudy will have to bring his A-game to keep his starting spot, especially with a no-nonsense coach like Monken calling the shots.

Shedeur Sanders

This one might be a bit controversial, given that the coach and everyone in the building have raved about Shedeur Sanders' growth and development this spring. However, the mere fact that he couldn't beat out Deshaun Watson for the starting job ahead of training camp should be concerning.

By all means, it's hard to envision a scenario where Sanders won't start for the Browns in 2026, even if it's not in Week 1. Still, this was a perfect opportunity to run away with the job and get all of the much-needed first-team reps, not just some of them.