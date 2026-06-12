Browns' veteran endorsement of Shedeur Sanders can't go overlooked

The Cleveland Browns haven't named a starting quarterback yet, and it doesn't sound like they'll do it before training camp. However, that doesn't mean their offense hasn't made major strides in the first phases of offseason workouts.

Per most reports, Shedeur Sanders has closed the reported gap between him and Deshaun Watson for the QB1 spot. He's looked poised and in control in social media clips, and while those should be taken with a grain of salt, most reports have been encouraging.

A lot was said of Sanders' demeanor and personality, not to mention his skills. That's why Browns CB Tyson Campbell wanted to give the young quarterback his flowers for the growth he's shown over the offseason:

"From the point I got to the Browns, then that season, all the way to now, you can see the growth big time," Campbell said (h/t Nick Pedone). "The way he carries himself, the way he practices, you can tell he’s being even more than the pro that he was last year, and he’s getting better, and he’s getting more comfortable in the offense, and he’s gonna make the plays."

Tyson Campbell's words about Shedeur Sanders are a big deal

Unless there's a big rift in the locker room, players will always speak fondly of their teammates. Browns players have said all the right things about the quarterback situation, so fans shouldn't always read too much into their statements.

Then again, this is meaningful. Sanders has bent over backward to flip the narrative around him, not by catering to the cameras or trying to be cool with everyone but by putting his head down, getting to work, and giving top-notch effort, day in and day out.

His critics claimed he was spoiled and entitled, but that's not what he's shown in Cleveland. He knows he hasn't earned his stripes yet, and instead of pouting or throwing shade at the coaching staff for this quarterback competition, he's trying to prove that he's the right guy for the job. His teammates notice that.

Sanders may not be the most polished prospect, and he has to work on several aspects of his game, but he's a leader. Most guys rallied around him once he took the reins of the offense last season, and there was just a different feeling on the team once he finally got an opportunity.

Of course, that doesn't mean he should be the starting quarterback just because of that, but belief and culture matter. Teams need an offense that's willing to go to war with and for one another, and it takes a special type of leader to inspire that on a team.

There were more than enough reasons to be skeptical when the Browns took Sanders, and his rookie season was a mixed bag, to say the least. But now that he's in a much improved situation and -- more importantly -- making the most of every rep and every day in practice, it would be very hard to justify not putting the ball in his hands come Week 1.