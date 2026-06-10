Todd Monken has some bad news about the Browns' QB competition

The Cleveland Browns entered the offseason with two potential starting quarterbacks. Todd Monken wiped the slate clean when he took the reins of the team, and while he praised Shedeur Sanders after his rookie season, he also gave Deshaun Watson a shot at the job after recovering from injury.

That wasn't necessarily the most encouraging picture, and most fans would've preferred a clear-cut QB1 from the very start of the offseason workouts to get a jump start on the new offense. Monken, however, has stayed true to his vision.

Early reports suggested that Watson looked great and was far ahead of Sanders for the job, but the latest intel says otherwise. Perhaps the truth is somewhere in between, but Monken isn't ready to name a starter yet. As he told the media, the decision might have to wait until training camp:

"As much as I’d love to make that decision, either by someone separating themselves upward or downward, either way, which has not occurred, and we haven’t even gotten to practicing against an opponent, putting the pads on, having a controlled scrimmage or playing preseason games," said Monken (h/t Daniel Oyefusi).

The Browns' quarterback situation might not be as bad as it seems

Of course, this is the last thing the fans wanted to hear, but at least both of them have taken multiple first-team reps. Reports from Berea are promising, with Denzel Boston, Isaiah Bond, KC Concepcion, and Quinshon Judkins drawing rave reviews and the offensive line being far ahead compared to last season.

Whoever wins the starting quarterback job won't have to start from scratch. They've gotten a hold of Monken's system and terminology and have developed rapport with their new weapons, and while this team has more catching up to do than most, it's not like all teams have had their 1A offense out there yet.

Coach Monken will have about a month to dive deep into the film and figure things out. He knows what he's doing, and there's no need to make a rash decision if he feels the competition is closer than what the national media wanted to make it seem.

That said, if the competition is that close, the Browns should just roll with the younger guy. He's a cost-controlled option with more upside, and he's still signed through his rookie contract. They already know what Watson can bring to the table, and he'll be a free agent at the end of the season. Even if he balls out -- which is a massive 'if' -- he'll most likely leave.

Some may argue that Monken is giving Sanders more opportunities to win the job, whereas others may feel pessimistic about the fact that he hasn't beaten Watson yet. Of course, that's nothing but speculation at this point, and it will be a while before the new boss announces his final decision. Whatever the case, only one thing's for sure: This offense will be much better, efficient, explosive, and fun to watch in 2026.