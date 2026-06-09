Browns' messy QB situation may not be that bad after all

For years, the Cleveland Browns have struggled to find their savior at the quarterback position. That's why it only seems natural that, once again, they have at least two candidates battling out for the QB1 job in training camp.

The Browns' quarterback competition has drawn mockery and criticism for weeks now. Admittedly, having this version of Deshaun Watson having a legitimate chance to start isn't the most encouraging sign, and it might be quite telling of Shedeur Sanders' talents.

Nevertheless, even if Watson were to win the job -- which is a big 'if' -- that shouldn't leave the Browns in as bad a spot as some may think. As Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano shows, Shedeur Sanders is the 12th-best backup quarterback right now, and while that list includes some questionable decisions, it paints a more encouraging picture than some thought:

"Sanders doesn’t get enough credit for his stellar Week 14 performance last year because it came against the struggling Titans," Manzano wrote. "... That game alone showed how Sanders can get hot in a hurry. The jury is still out on him being a franchise quarterback, but the ability to push the ball downfield could at least make him a high-end backup in his career."

The Browns' quarterback situation is bad, but not as bad

Truth be told, it feels like Sanders should be ranked significantly higher. Fernando Mendoza is No. 5 despite not playing a single down of NFL football and barely playing under center in college, and guys like Tyson Bagent and Anthony Richardson Sr. have no business being ahead of Sanders. One could even make a strong case for Sanders being much better than Justin Fields, regardless of whether Fields is more experienced.

Sanders might not be a high-end starter, but he may have a legitimate chance to start for the Browns in 2026. Should that be the case, the Browns would have one of the best backup quarterbacks in the game.

That list includes Joe Flacco, Tua Tagovailoa, and Jameis Winston in the top five. Fair or not, it looks like experience is the primary criterion here, and Deshaun Watson has plenty of experience-- He was an MVP candidate at one point.

Of course, lists are subjective, and judging Watson in 2026 for what he did five years ago is just setting oneself up for disappointment. That said, he can certainly win any team a game or two as a backup, and that's everything one could ask of a QB2.

The Browns likely will have to get back to the drawing board and pursue another quarterback after this season; that's just a fact. That said, they may not have it as bad as it initially seemed, and with a revamped supporting cast, a strong offensive line, and a true offensive guru like Monken calling the shots, this team might surprise some people in 2026.