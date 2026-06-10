The Browns’ most important minicamp battle might not be the obvious one

More often than not, the discourse around the Cleveland Browns has revolved around the quarterback position. This offseason isn't the exception to the rule, with Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson going toe-to-toe for the spot.

However, it should be just a matter of time before Todd Monken names his starter, and both have taken first-team reps through the early stages of offseason workouts. That's why, as obvious as that position battle might be, it may not be the only crucial one.

The Browns still need to figure out who'll anchor things in the middle of the offensive line. They have three potential starters at center, and having the right five-man combination on the field will be crucial to their offensive success -- or lack thereof.

The Browns must consider all their options at center

General manager Andrew Berry had one thing in mind when he rebuilt the offensive line this offseason: Versatility. Most of the guys he signed, traded for, and drafted can play multiple positions, including Elgton Jenkins.

Nevertheless, just because Jenkins played center last season, that doesn't mean he's better suited for that spot. He's a Pro-Bowl left guard, and with Joel Bitonio riding into the sunset, he'd be more than a suitable replacement for the Browns' Hall of Famer.

However, he's currently leading the race to start at center, with Zion Johnson starting at left guard and Teven Jenkins on the other side of the line. That's far from ideal, given Johnson's perennial struggles and the fact that Jenkins might be better suited to be a backup.

As such, all eyes will be on Parker Brailsford. The rookie out of Alabama is admittedly undersized for the position, but he's tailor-made for outside-zone schemes, and his ability to climb and block in the second level was second-to-none among center prospects entering the league this season. That's perfect for Monken's running game, even if he's not a bruiser or the biggest guy on the field.

Having Brailsford start right away would allow Jenkins to move to his natural left guard spot, with Johnson and the other Jenkins going head-to-head to start at right guard. That would give the team another suitable backup to rotate, and it would also allow them to field the best five-man combination at all times.

The Browns should also consider giving Luke Wypler a chance at center, though he's still working his way back from a season-ending injury. He'll be back to full strength for Week 1, but he obviously won't be an option in mini camp.

Whatever the case, the Browns will enter the season with an overhauled offensive line. Regardless of who's under center, they need to ensure the quarterback will have time and room to operate in the pocket, and it all starts with anchoring things down in the middle of the line.