Todd Monken's latest offensive line update created one obvious question

Back in March, the Cleveland Browns got their offseason rolling by trading for Houston Texans right tackle Tytus Howard. As expected, they then spent most of their free-agent resources on the offensive line before doubling down for good measure in the NFL Draft.

The Browns will field a dramatically revamped unit in 2026. Their rookie additions — including No. 9 overall pick Spencer Fano — are expected to be in the mix for prominent roles from Week 1.

ESPN insider Daniel Oyefusi reported this week that head coach Todd Monken has already determined four of his five starters for the offensive line. Elgton Jenkins' spot, however, could depend on how things shake out in training camp at center and both guard spots.

"Monken said he believes the team has 4 of its 5 starting offensive linemen figured out: Tytus Howard, Zion Johnson, Elgton Jenkins and Spencer Fano," Oyefusi wrote on X. "Monken said where Jenkins lines up -— guard or center — and the fifth starter remains to be seen."

One starting spot remains up for grabs as training camp approaches

Jenkins was a Pro Bowl left guard with the Green Bay Packers before moving to center. He held his own in that role, but the Browns would obviously be better off playing him at his natural position.

Unfortunately, they don't have many options at center entering training camp.

Both Ethan Pocic and Luke Wypler are recovering from season-ending injuries, leaving Alabama rookie Parker Brailsford as a potential option. He's a bit undersized at 6-foot-1, 290 pounds, but his run-blocking and climbing skills look tailor-made for Monken's offensive concepts. Whether he's ready to start right out of the gate, however, might be a different story.

If Brailsford doesn't get the nod, the Browns would likely turn to Teven Jenkins at right guard, with Jenkins at center. That said, third-round rookie Austin Barber could end up being a training camp wild-card.

While Monken has hinted that Barber could be the Browns' swing tackle, some scouts argued that he might be better suited to move to the interior at the NFL level. He may find himself in the mix to start at right guard, though he has plenty of work to do to catch up with a veteran like Jenkins.

The good news is that the Browns will have options. New offensive line coach George Warhop will have a plethora of options to choose from and countless combinations to ensure the Browns have the best possible combination up front.

In an ideal scenario, Brailsford will be ready to start at some point in the season, allowing Elgton Jenkins to move from center to his more natural left guard spot. But even if that's not the case, whoever wins the quarterback job will play behind a much-improved offensive line in 2026.