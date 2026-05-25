The Browns’ next major training camp battle isn’t at quarterback

The Cleveland Browns still haven't announced who their starting quarterback will be this year, and that uncertainty has naturally dominated most of the offseason conversations. But that's not the only positional battle fans should be keeping an eye on.

Regardless of who's under center next season, the Browns still need to determine, well ... the center. Offensive line coach George Warhop has several options to consider, and no one seems to have the upper hand right now.

Luke Wypler is a great pass protector but doesn't offer that much for the running game. He still hasn’t played enough to fully solidify himself as the favorite. And with rookie Parker Brailsford and veteran Elgton Jenkins entering the room, nothing's set in stone.

The Browns still need to find their starting center

The Browns made a somewhat surprising decision when they selected Brailsford in the fifth round of the 2026 draft. He's a bit undersized for the position, and some scouts felt he would struggle to deal with the wear and tear of the pros. Also, Alabama offensive linemen haven't necessarily panned out in the NFL.

That said, Brailsford might be the best fit for Todd Monken's offense. He's stellar at climbing and blocking at the second level, which comes in handy with an explosive ball-carrier like Quinshon Judkins leading the backfield.

Then, there's Elgton Jenkins. He's a proven veteran and a top free agent signing, so there's a case to be made for him. He used to be a Pro Bowler at left guard, though, so having him play center might feel like a disservice (even if he played that position last season). In an ideal scenario, he'll be the Browns' left guard and only anchor the middle of the offensive line in case of emergency.

As things stand now, it feels like rolling with Wypler might be the safest bet, at least at first. He didn't allow a sack and only allowed five pressures in 167 pass-blocking snaps last season, per Pro Football Focus.

Starting Wypler would give the team more wiggle room and time to mold Brailsford into the player they need him to be. He can be a placeholder for their fifth-round pick while he bulks up to withstand the physicality of the league.

The Browns didn't only revamp their offensive line this offseason — they added multiple players who can play all over the line. So this situation could be fluid, and regardless of who plays where, they can have their best five linemen on the field at all times.