Sneaky Parker Brailsford pick leaves Browns with an obvious Teven Jenkins decision

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry has done an absolutely masterful job rebuilding the offensive line in just about three months. When the 2025 season came to a merciful end, the Browns' starting offensive line looked something like Cam Robinson, Joel Bitonio, Luke Wypler, Teven Jenkins, and K.T. Leveston.

Yeah, that's a problem. Fans can take solace in knowing that Berry didn't take this lightly, attacking the position group with ferocity this offseason.

With additions such as Zion Johnson, Tytus Howard, Elgton Jenkins, first-round pick Spencer Fano, and developmental third-round pick Austin Barber, the Browns' offensive line will be nearly unrecognizable in 2026.

That is, except for one returnee: Teven Jenkins.

Teven Jenkins has been penciled in as the starter at right guard since opting to return to the team on a modest one-year contract. The Browns' decision to draft Alabama's Parker Brailsford in the fifth round could conceivably complicate matters.

Brailsford is essentially pigeonholed as a center. The 6-foot-2, 290-pound lineman is a glowing example of the ongoing athletic renaissance the Browns are undertaking. After years of selecting behemoth offensive lineman who could easily be playing in the NBA, the Browns have opted for smaller, faster linemen in their first draft of the Todd Monken era.

Fano is an elite specimen, boasting a 9.79 Relative Athletic Score. Brailsford isn't far behind with an 8.65. In fact, the only thing keeping his score down is his size, as he boasts elite speed and explosiveness based on his NFL Combine measurements.

Teven Jenkins’ grip on a starting role may not be as firm as it once seemed

When the Browns added Elgton Jenkins and Howard this offseason, the obvious takeaway was that these were two veterans with loads of experience to shore up the offensive line. For fans who didn't watch those teams, what makes them something of unicorns is that they have played all along the offensive line as pros.

Elgton, in particular, took snaps at all five spots on the offensive line during his tenure with the Packers. He was initially expected to take over the role at center, though Todd Monken said he would love to play him at guard, depending on what happened in the draft. With the addition of Brailsford, a third-team All-SEC honoree in 2025, the Browns may opt to kick Elgton out to guard, subsequently sending his fellow surnamed Teven to the pine.

There is plenty of time for everything to get sorted out on the long road to Week 1. Besides, having good, experienced depth like Teven Jenkins and Dawand Jones will go a long way toward preventing a repeat of 2025.

For Browns fans, the names aren't entirely relevant. They just want to see their quarterback (whoever it may be) have time to, you know, throw the ball for once.