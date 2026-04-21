Todd Monken had a message Browns fans needed to hear about Shedeur Sanders

Browns fans who went into this offseason hoping the team would make a significant addition to their quarterback room were left sorely disappointed. Cleveland has instead opted to stand pat at the position, returning the trio of Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel pending the 2026 NFL Draft, which commences on April 23.

This development has led to some acrimony in the Dawg Pound. Following Todd Monken's latest comments to Kevin Clark on This Is Football, however, Browns fans can maybe start to develop their trademark cautious optimism that has powered them through decades of futility. Clark asked Monken to give some insight into what he's seen on film from Shedeur Sanders in 2025, and the answer speaks for itself.

"I think you see playmaking ability. I think you see a player [who] is confident in his skill set," Monken said. "So, when you see that playmaking ability and inner confidence, you say, ‘OK, there’s something to work with here.’ I think that’s the thing that excites you."

Todd Monken’s honest take on Shedeur Sanders should ease Browns concerns

The fact that Shedeur Sanders has parlayed his selection as a fifth-round pick in 2025 into his current situation is a miracle in and of itself. When reports emerged that Sanders respectfully requested teams with entrenched franchise QBs (like the Ravens and Eagles) not to draft him, there were naturally a lot of skeptics.

Sanders' flair for the dramatic proved to be something of an innate skill, though. On those teams, he'd have no shot of being the starter in 2026. The gamble to get to Cleveland provided him not only with an opportunity to start as a rookie, but his performance — uneven as it may have been — also took Cleveland out of range to select the draft's consensus top signal-caller. You can knock him if you want, but the kid manifested his opportunity with a journey that seems too far-fetched for a book.

Now, after the coach who apparently didn't quite want him has been relieved of his duties, Sanders seems to have a big fan in the new head man in charge. That only gets you so far, but being in the driver's seat of the presumed quarterback competition that is to come is a pretty wild position to be in after not even being guaranteed a roster spot eight short months ago.

What's more, Monken also made sure to (tactfully) ask for some patience from Browns fans who are eager to see results now.

"[Sanders] is a very young player [who] really didn’t grow up in a pro-style offense. It’s not his fault. That’s OK. Now, it’s going to be our fault if we can’t develop [him]."

In one of the NFL's most prevalent modern-day dilemmas, incoming quarterbacks are described as less prepared than ever for the pro game. The microwave speed at which they're expected to contribute at the college level has led to college coaches dumbing down their playbooks, which creates the domino effect of players who are dog-paddling in treacherous waters once they reach the NFL.

That same trademark impatience that is present at the collegiate level permeates NFL fanbases, leading to tangible pressure on players who simply need time to acclimate. Monken seems to be all too aware of this and has taken the admirable approach of realizing it is the coach's job to develop the player, not the other way around.

We all saw the performance Sanders put on tape in 2025. No one is saying the Browns have their undoubted franchise QB of the future in tow at the moment, but there were certainly moments of excitement. In fact, most would agree that the majority of offensive highlights for the Browns last season came when he was under center. I know, I know, it's a low bar to clear.

Things could always be worse, though. The Arizona Cardinals, for example, are about to have one of the most mundane quarterback competitions of all time, featuring Jacoby Brissett vs. Gardner Minshew. Would Browns fans trade places with Cardinals fans? Highly doubtful.

If nothing else, Shedeur Sanders is going to give Browns fans something to watch. Whether it's in the mold of a Football Follies film or a documentary-style look at the beginnings of an NFL legend, it will definitely be worth watching.