4 beloved Browns veterans who could be on their way out in the near future

The Browns have the league's sixth-highest dead money cap hit, at $67.3 million, according to Overthecap. Dead money is cap space being accounted for on this year's salary cap for players who are no longer on the roster. Some players still counting for more than $10 million on this year's cap for the Browns include: Amari Cooper, Za'Darius Smith, and Jedrick Wills.

Of the seven teams over the $60 million dead cap threshold, only one made the playoffs last year. That would be none other than the world-champion Eagles, led by general manager Howie Roseman. Roseman, often referred to as a cap wizard by fans and pundits alike, was the mentor to current Browns general manager Andrew Berry.

Team Dead Cap 2024 Record San Francisco 49ers $93.5 Million 6-11 New Orleans Saints $82.6 Million 5-12 Philadelphia Eagles $76.9 Million 14-3 New York Jets $69.7 Million 5-12 Seattle Seahawks $67.4 Million 10-7 Cleveland Browns $67.3 Million 3-14 Jacksonville Jaguars $64.7 Million 4-13

The Browns are on the hook to pay Deshaun Watson another $45 million next season when he is slated to have a cap number north of $80 million. Even if they restructure his contract again next offseason, they will have to split those cap charges over the following two seasons. This means the Watson torment will most likely hinder the Browns for the next four seasons, including this one.

This invites the possibility of a true tear-down-to-the-studs rebuild, where the Browns look to offload aging talent, particularly on contracts that are due to run out soon. There's a balance to be struck here - younger players could be kept around to be part of the new nucleus. Some older players have lesser than expected value due to how much tread they have left on the tires.

For fans, it is one of the most difficult parts of enduring a rebuild, seeing longtime, fan favorites, shipped to new cities with contending teams, while their team prioritizes the draft and the future. It is a difficult situation for all those involved, as typically the player himself has made a home in the city and has no desire to leave it.

There are plenty of players the Browns would likely be happy to take a draft pick for, but an analysis of their roster unearthed four top-tier players to whom fans should be prepared to say goodbye, should the Browns' season kick off as expected.

David Njoku

David Njoku has a special place in Cleveland fans' hearts. Drafted by the Browns in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Njoku was here for the deplorable 0-16 season of 2018. He was also an integral part of the 2020 playoff season, the team's first trip to the postseason in 18 years.

He received Pro Bowl honors for his 2023 season, another that culminated in a Browns playoff berth. Off the field, Njoku has been a model Brown, be it through his charity softball games, his commitment to the organization, or his team leadership, he has been nothing short of fantastic.

Njoku, who turns 29 on July 10th, enters 2025 in the last year of his contract. With the Browns drafting Harold Fannin Jr. in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, some might wonder if they have plans to replace Njoku with the youngster. It would appear unrealistic that Njoku will still be at the top of his game in two to three years when the Browns will be ready to contend, opening the door to a potential trade of the star tight end.

Some teams to watch would include the Tennessee Titans, who could look to pair the former Hurricane with #1 overall draft pick Cam Ward, also of Miami. The Los Angeles Chargers, who could use another weapon for Justin Herbert could have interest, as well. Finally, the Carolina Panthers have had a huge hole at tight end for several years. If they start hot and want to improve the squad around Bryce Young, perhaps Njoku would ring that bell.

Wyatt Teller

Wyatt Teller came to Cleveland with little fanfare. Originally drafted by the Bills in the fifth round, Teller was traded, along with a seventh-round draft pick, to the Browns for fifth and sixth-round draft picks back in 2019. This trade seemed like a young, cheap player who was liked by the Browns front office would be given a fresh start in Cleveland.

What happened next was of story-book proportions. Teller blossomed into one of the league's best interior offensive linemen. He was named second-team All-Pro in 2020 and 2021, and earned Pro Bowl nods in 2021, 2022, and 2023. A stalwart of the Browns offensive line, he didn't miss very many games and helped open holes for Nick Chubb to gallop through.

2024 was a down year for Teller, who turns 31 in November, receiving a PFF grade of 62.6(63rd out of 136 guards). Furthermore, the Browns signed Teven Jenkins of the Chicago Bears, who is currently slated to be Teller's backup, while 2024 third-round pick Zak Zinter remains on hand. A trade of Teller would allow the Browns to open up some playing time for a younger player, get something in return, and allow Teller to join a contender for his next few seasons.

Look out for the rival Ravens and Bengals. Teller played for Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken when he held the same position in Cleveland in 2019. The Bengals' new offensive line coach is Scott Peters, who was on staff with the Browns as their assistant OL coach from 2020-2023. Lastly, the Chargers again make the shortlist, as last season ended for the Bolts with an onslaught of quarterback pressure. Perhaps they could slot Teller in at guard to give Justin Herbert more time.

Jack Conklin

Jack Conklin joined the Browns in 2020 on a three-year, $42 million contract. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Tennessee Titans, where he earned first-team All-Pro honors as a rookie in 2016, a feat he repeated in his first year in Cleveland.

His career in the brown and orange has been one of adversity in terms of injuries. He followed up the aforementioned 2020 campaign with a season that saw him only suit up for seven games as a result of an elbow injury and a torn patellar tendon. The Browns reaffirmed their belief in him with another contract extension, this one for four years, $60 million.

He managed to play in 14 games in 2022. 2023 saw him tear his ACL in the first week of the season, and miss the remaining 16 games. Last season, he was able to get on the field and play in 12 games. Conklin, who turns 31 on August 17th, is flanked on the depth chart by the veteran Cornelius Lucas, who signed with the team from the Washington Commanders this offseason. If the Browns decide to trade Conklin, they have a formidable replacement in Lucas, who has experience at both tackle spots.

Some teams who could have an interest in Jack Conklin include the Houston Texans, who face some uncertainty at their right tackle position, and the same can be said for the Kansas City Chiefs, who have endured two seasons of penalty-prone play from Jawaan Taylor. Don't discount the Patriots either, who could have Conklin reunite with his former head coach, Mike Vrabel, and assist in protecting their young quarterback, who's looking to take a step this year.

Greg Newsome II

Lastly on the list is Greg Newsome II. His name being dangled in trade rumors is nothing new, as some have rightfully pointed to his $13.3 million salary, which would be entirely wiped away from the salary cap with a deal. Newsome was a first-round pick by the Browns back in 2021.

2023 was a breakout year for the nickel back, who posted a sterling 80.3 passer rating allowed, according to PFF. It appeared the Browns had the league's best slot corner, before a 2024 season marred by disaster. The passer rating allowed ballooned to 120.7, en route to being ranked the 177th cornerback out of 222.

Newsome is different from his counterparts on this list, as he only just turned 25 years old. The question becomes whether the compensation the Browns can get for his services would justify a trade before a significant extension is worked out. The worst situation for the Browns would be losing him for nothing at all.

Don't sleep on the Las Vegas Raiders or Seattle Seahawks as suitors. The Raiders employ former Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods, who coached Newsome from 2020-2022, as their defensive pass game coordinator. The Raiders have Jeff Howard, the Browns' former defensive backs and pass game coordinator, on staff as their safeties coach, providing another link. Finally, the Miami Dolphins, who have the league's worst cornerback group, could come calling if the Browns decide to move on.

