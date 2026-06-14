4 Browns position groups that could face uncomfortable questions in training camp

The Cleveland Browns once again find themselves in the early stages of a rebuild, as a new head coach in Todd Monken will need to work around a roster that is reeling from the trade that sent Myles Garrett away.

Monken is now left with a team that has a revolving door at quarterback, youth all over the roster at key positions, and a once-mighty defense that has taken a few steps back now that the big heavyweight in Garrett is gone.

While the Browns have some young talent that fans are right in getting very excited about, this team also has some major questions that need answering soon, as any hope of the Browns pulling off a miraculous 2026 season under Monken hinges on these problems sorting themselves out.

Cleveland's youth movement has created as many questions as it has reasons for optimism

Wide Receiver

The Browns have made some major investments at the position by using top-40 picks on KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, but they are still rookies, and it would be foolish to imagine that they will both break out at the same time in Year 1. If Jerry Jeudy continues to flatline, Cleveland's lack of depth could become a major problem.

Defensive Line

Losing Garrett is one thing, but replacing him with Jared Verse at least gives the Browns a Pro Bowl-level edge rusher to replace him. Outside of Verse, this team might find it hard to both pressure the quarterback and stuff the run if Mason Graham doesn't take the step from good to great that many expect.

Offensive Line

The Browns have an entirely new-look offensive line, but it seems unlikely that every new addition will hit its apex. With top rookie Spencer Fano moving from right tackle to left tackle, Zion Johnson at left guard looking like a bit of an overpay, and Tytus Howard ending his Houston tenure on a sour note, the floor may be lower than many Cleveland fans care to admit.

Quarterback

Does this need to be said? Deshaun Watson is one of the most hated and polarizing men in football. Shedeur Sanders is coming off a gnarly end to his rookie season. Dillon Gabriel seems like a lock to be cut. Taylen Green will likely be no higher than QB3 this season. If the Browns can grit their teeth and get through 2026, next offseason may provide more options under center.