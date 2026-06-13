Browns rookie receivers are giving fans, and everyone else, a reason to be excited

When the Cleveland Browns selected wide receiver KC Concepcion in the first round of the 2026 Draft and used their next pick on wideout Denzel Boston, everyone immediately started to think about what an exciting duo they could be. While the two have a lot of work to do to establish themselves as that productive duo, their time with the Browns is off to a great start.

Recently completing the team’s offseason program, the two pass catchers certainly made a positive impression. Both guys had their fair share of highlight plays, generating excitement for what they’ll be able to do in the fall. The rookie receivers are getting the team so excited that people are having to pump the brakes and remember it’s still early.

Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry recently admitted that was the case. During a Friday appearance on 92.3 The Fan, Berry was asked if he has to temper his enthusiasm, considering that all the plays they are making are in a setting where no one is wearing shoulder pads.

The general manager expressed that it is best to temper the enthusiasm a little bit, but praised Concepcion, Boston, and second-year receiver Isaiah Bond for the offseason they have had. Berry explained that you can learn a lot about receivers in the spring, because of the nature of the position, but said there are still important tests the wideouts will have to pass once the pads come on.

"The way Denzel and KC have hit the ground running has been impressive. (Isaiah Bond) having a full offseason under his belt has been great to see... It's been a really nice start for those 3 guys."



📞Andrew Berry on the Browns young WRs so far this Spring pic.twitter.com/qJby4uMwKd — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 12, 2026

KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston are already meeting expectations for Browns

Berry is right about there being more tests once the pads are put on. The receivers will have to show they can play through press coverage and contact, and also show a willingness to bring down the ball when they know a hit is coming. While those are training camp questions that will have to be answered, the good news right now is that Cleveland’s rookie wideouts have passed the tests they’ve already faced.

In addition to Berry’s comments, that was also clear in a recent interview with Shedeur Sanders. Speaking with Browns’ play-by-play commentator Andrew Siciliano, Sanders was asked what he thinks about the two rookie receivers, and his face lit up. He responded that they’re amazing, before adding that what they’ve been able to do in their first couple of months with the team is exciting.

If this output from Concepcion and Boston carries over into training camp and the regular season, fans will have reason to be excited because the Browns offense should be significantly better.