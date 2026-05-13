KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston are quickly becoming what Browns fans want them to be

The Cleveland Browns entered the 2026 NFL Draft knowing that they desperately needed to improve the wide receiver room. It didn’t take long in the draft for the Browns to accomplish that. After using the team’s first pick on offensive tackle Spencer Fano, Cleveland used its next two on wideouts — drafting KC Concepcion in the first round and Denzel Boston in the second.

The two receivers immediately brought a sense of excitement to the Browns, as fans thought about the two playmakers developing into a dominant duo. While the young receivers have a long way to go to establish themselves as such, they are already laying the foundation for a fun duo.

Boston made that clear in a recent interview on Cleveland Browns Daily. When asked what it’s been like to go through this process with another highly drafted receiver, Boston expressed that it’s great, revealing that he and Concepcion have basically been attached to each other since entering the Browns building.

Denzel Boston says he and KC Concepcion already have a nice bond

The second-round pick explained that they have been doing everything together. The two rookie receivers coordinate when they are going to hit the jugs machine, when they are going to do a walk-through with coaches, and anything else that comes up. Boston says it has been nice to have Concepcion alongside him, and that they will continue to push each other on the field and in the classroom.

The receiver hopes that will eventually result in both of them making big plays one after the other. That's exactly what Browns fans are hoping for as well. The wide receiver room has been a major weakness for the team in recent years, but there’s now hope with Concepcion and Boston added to the room. Both wideouts were considered first-round talents, and if they can deliver on expectations, Cleveland will be set up nicely.

With Jerry Jeudy still under contract for two more seasons, Isaiah Bond coming off a rookie season where he flashed promise, and Harold Fannin Jr. having the makings of an elite tight end, the Browns could soon have a scary group of pass catchers.