KC Concepcion pick could change more than one thing for the Browns

The Cleveland Browns needed to leave the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft with an offensive tackle and a wide receiver and the team is doing just that. After selecting offensive lineman Spencer Fano with the No. 9 pick, the Browns used their 24th pick on wide receiver KC Concepcion.

Concepcion is a dynamic receiver who’s electric with the ball in his hands, and he should immediately add an explosive element to Cleveland’s offense. In addition to his role as a receiver for the Browns, Concepcion should immediately revitalize the team’s return game. Cleveland had one of the worst special teams units in the NFL, and that included the return game. Concepcion made magic happen on punt returns in college, and that’s something the Browns desperately need.

If the wideout can immediately emerge as an explosive threat on offense and on special teams in the league, the Browns should be able to score more points moving forward.

Browns draft explosive receiver and returner KC Concepcion with 24th pick

Concepcion started his college career at NC State, and he broke onto the scene as a freshman with 71 receptions for 839 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also carried the ball quite a bit, lining up at running back some and rushing 41 times for 320 yards. After another year at NC State, he transferred to Texas A&M, where he played his final collegiate season in 2025.

The playmaker finished college with 185 receptions for 2,218 yards and 25 receiving touchdowns, as well as 70 rushes for 431 yards and three additional touchdowns. In the return game, Concepcion returned 30 punts for 501 yards and two touchdowns.

The Browns had one of the worst return games and receiving units in 2025, so Concepcion will try to change both. The exciting thing about his potential at receiver is that head coach Todd Monken can find ways to get the ball in his hands quickly, and let him go to work. Additionally, Concepcion is also an exciting deep threat, and his tape is filled with him getting open on all kinds of routes, even when the ball didn’t reach him.

The Browns will make sure the ball reaches him in Cleveland. With the offensive line revamped, and the quarterback position on the way to being figured out. Todd Monken and the Browns are determined to have a productive offense.