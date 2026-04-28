The one question that will determine if Browns can turn draft success into winning

After just one NFL season, it’s safe to say the 2025 NFL Draft was a success for the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland got a ton of production from its rookies last year, but it was also clear that the group was just getting started. Now, with the 2026 Draft complete, it’s looking like the Browns have done it again.

Of course, the 2026 class will have to prove it on the field like the 2025 group did, but Cleveland was immediately crowned the winner of this year’s draft for its selections. The biggest question for the Browns is whether this draft success will lead to the franchise becoming a winning team. There’s one factor that will determine that.

Cleveland reporter Daniel Oyefusi recently pointed out that factor in an ESPN piece highlighting the biggest post-draft questions for all 32 teams. For the Browns, the question was simple: How quickly can the rookies on offense make an impact?

Browns’ success will be determined by how fast newcomers can establish themselves

Oyefusi pointed out that eight of Cleveland’s 10 draft picks came on the offensive side of the ball, and many of those guys are expected to immediately be placed in big roles. The Browns’ first three picks, Spencer Fano, KC Concepcion, and Denzel Boston are the obvious names, but Austin Barber and Parker Brailsford could push for spots on the starting offensive line as well.

With offensive line and wide receiver play being the biggest problems holding the offense back, the team’s newcomers will determine how much that changes. While that includes the 2026 Draft picks, it also includes the veteran additions on the offensive line. Guys like Tytus Howard, Zion Johnson, and Elgton Jenkins are also a part of the equation.

If the Browns can find five strong linemen who can quickly gel together and play well, that would go a long way in elevating the offense. If the two rookie wideouts can immediately establish themselves as playmakers, the Browns' offense could have a special turnaround.

Of course, everyone will say what about the quarterback position? But quarterbacks are often only as good as their surroundings. If the offensive line is good, the Browns will have a good rushing attack and quarterback protection. If the wideouts are also good, the quarterback will have weapons to throw to. While people are often quick to criticize Cleveland’s quarterback room, the team definitely has a quarterback option who could provide competence in ideal circumstances.