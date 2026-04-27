Browns draft grade proves Andrew Berry may have just pulled off the unthinkable

With the Cleveland Browns hiring a new coach this offseason while sticking with general manager Andrew Berry, many believed Berry would spend 2026 on the hot seat. Cleveland’s impressive 2025 draft class bought the general manager more time, but a common thought was that Berry would have to do it again to really secure his future with the Browns.

Well, that future might just be secured. Of course, the draft just ended, and players’ performances will ultimately decide how good the class is, but it looks like Cleveland just won the draft again. That’s how long-time draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. sees it. In a recent ESPN piece, grading all 32 teams, Kiper had the Browns tied for the highest grade of an A.

Browns receive top spot in ESPN’s draft grades

The draft analyst explained that the Browns addressed their top needs, and they also navigated the draft in a way that allowed them to land four highly-rated prospects at those positions of need. Those prospects were offensive tackle Spencer Fano, wide receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, and safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. Cleveland was able to land those four players, who were all projected to be first rounders, in its first four picks, and Kiper thinks they could have an immediate impact.

While those four selections alone would make the group a really good draft class, Kiper’s praise didn’t stop there. The analyst thinks third-round pick offensive lineman Austin Barber and fifth-round pick Parker Brailsford were both good additions to the Browns’ rebuilt offensive line. Kiper even acknowledged that sixth-round quarterback Taylen Green was an intriguing pick, because of size and athleticism.

“The Browns received an A-plus from me last year, and the class lived up to expectations. Carson Schwesinger was Defensive Rookie of the Year, and Quinshon Judkins and Harold Fannin Jr. were the main catalysts of the offense, but all seven picks chipped in at some point during Year 1. I don’t know that Cleveland’s 2026 group of draft picks will have the same impact, but this is another good group which should have Week 1 roles. Another good draft weekend for the Browns.”

Ultimately, Mel Kiper believes this is a good draft for Cleveland, on paper, and that seems to be the consensus following the 2026 Draft. The players are now responsible for taking that promise from the paper to the field. If the 2026 Browns class can live up to expectations and do that, that will be back-to-back phenomenal classes for Cleveland, which should set them up for long-term success.

Everyone is interested in short-term success, though, and the Browns could be set up for that as well. If all of the new additions on the offensive line and in the receiver room make a difference, and the defense can remain elite, Cleveland has a chance to make some noise in 2026.