Isaiah Bond's emergence at OTAs could spell trouble for one Browns veteran

There are fewer spots up for grabs with the Cleveland Browns' first- and second-round rookie wide receivers, KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, in town. The rest of the position group must earn their keep, and Isaiah Bond is seemingly doing just that — albeit potentially at Cedric Tillman's expense.

With increased competition heading into his sophomore NFL campaign, Bond entered the Browns' organized team activities (OTAs) with something to prove. Early signs are that he's been up for the challenge thus far, too. However, fair or not, his emergence could render Tillman expendable.

Of course, voluntary practices without pads will only take Bond so far in establishing himself as a consistent fixture in the game plan. Nevertheless, his ability to stand out in a quietly crowded Cleveland pass-catching corps suddenly leaves Tillman even further behind the eight ball.

Isaiah Bond showing out at Browns' OTAs might be bad news for Cedric Tillman

Bond has made "impressive plays" in recent practice sessions, per Zak Jackson of The Athletic ($). The Texas product has reportedly been "singled out" by first-year Browns head coach Todd Monken "as a player who's shown improvement this spring."

Meanwhile, Tillman's coming off a down year and is set to become an unrestricted free agent next March. He's also been identified as a cut/trade candidate this offseason. Put two and two together, and Bond's efforts put the first of Cleveland's two 2023 third-round selections on notice.

Concepcion and Boston's arrivals created a conundrum for the Browns. Not to mention, de facto WR1 Jerry Jeudy and electrifying young tight end Harold Fannin Jr. are still on the roster. A sheer lack of space on the depth chart may force the front office to choose between Bond and Tillman (among others).

If it comes down to Tillman or Bond, the choice might not be too hard. The latter was the far more efficient option in 2025. Conversely, the former struggled mightily, which the numbers bear out.

122 wideouts saw a minimum of 25 targets last season, including the playoffs, and Tillman was one of them. Here's where he ranked in the following categories, courtesy of Pro Football Focus ($):

102nd in receiving yards (270)

Tied for 88th in yards after catch per reception (2.9)

Tied for 109 in yards per route run (0.85)

103rd in passer rating when targeted (71.5)

After going undrafted in 2025 due to a sexual assault accusation and landing in Cleveland, Bond appears to be making a strong impression on Monken.