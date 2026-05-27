Browns OTAs give one playmaker a chance to become impossible to ignore

The Cleveland Browns did exactly what they needed to do this offseason, rebuilding their offensive line and adding some promising playmakers on the perimeter. While everyone understands that games are won and lost in the trenches, it’s the Browns’ rookie wide receiver duo who are generating the most excitement.

KC Concepcion, drafted in the first round, and Denzel Boston, taken in the second round with the team’s next pick, have the chance to immediately establish themselves and transform Cleveland’s receiving game. While it would be great if that happened, the arrival of Concepcion and Boston has led to some people overlooking another promising young receiver on the Browns roster.

That overlooked receiver is Isaiah Bond. Coming off a rookie season where he had some exciting flashes, Bond is now in position to establish himself as one of the top pass catchers in Cleveland.

Isaiah Bond can set himself up for a breakout year with Browns

Bond was once projected to be selected early in the 2025 draft, but a legal case against him, that was eventually no-billed, resulted in him going undrafted. Still, the speedy wideout landed in Cleveland and emerged as a big-play weapon during his rookie season.

Appearing in 16 games, Bond had 18 receptions for 338 yards, showing off his explosiveness with 18.8 yards per catch. His big-play ability was especially on display once Shedeur Sanders entered the starting lineup, averaging 30.7 yards per catch in the seven games Sanders started.

While they had a clear connection on deep throws, Bond also flashed the ability to make catches all over the field and succeed on all types of routes. With one year under his belt, Bond should be able to build on those flashes and take his game to another level.

While there should be some natural development that takes place, there are several other factors that could contribute to a possible breakout for Bond. The presence of new head coach Todd Monken and his offense should help him, along with the team's two talented rookie receivers. Hopefully, improved quarterback play will result in better production all around as well.

If the second-year receiver can make a significant leap, the Browns could quickly go from a bad wide receiver room to a really good one.